Oakwood Homes Expands Arizona Presence with 100+ Attainable New Homes in Maricopa

Maricopa, Ariz., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Oakwood Homes is expanding into the Moonlight master planned community in Maricopa, bringing more than 100 attainable housing options to the growing greater Phoenix metro area. The company is offering two of its home collections, Sonoran and Crescent, with prices from the mid $300s and sales are already underway.

“Maricopa continues to attract families and professionals looking for more space, strong amenities and attainable homeownership options,” said Michael Fraley, Arizona division president of Oakwood Homes. “At Moonlight, we’re focused on delivering more home for the money, with thoughtfully designed floorplans that give buyers the space, comfort and value they’ve been looking for all set within a connected, welcoming neighborhood.”

Oakwood Homes will deliver 105 homes in Moonlight as part of the master planned community’s initial phase, including 69 homes in the Sonoran collection and 36 homes in the Crescent collection. The total 11 floor plan options will include single- and two-story homes with three to five bedrooms and two to three-and-a-half bathrooms. Homes range from approximately 1,252 to 2,946 square feet and feature open-concept living, flexible layouts and modern finishes inspired by the desert night sky.

Master planned community amenities include a resort-style pool, acres of parks and green spaces, firepits, covered picnic and gathering areas, a playground, pickleball courts, walking trails, sand volleyball and more.

Moonlight is less than 35 miles from downtown Phoenix and offers proximity to many metro-area employment centers. The master planned community feeds into the established and top-rated Maricopa Unified School District.

Prospective homebuyers will have access to competitive financing through Oakwood Homes’ preferred lender, Silverton Mortgage, and other programs offered by the company including cash toward closing, low down payment options and the Hometown Heroes discount program. The Oakwood Homes Homebuyers Club also provides free educational resources to help buyers prepare financially for homeownership and connects buyers with additional down payment assistance programs. In 2025, Oakwood Homes launched a homebuyer assistance program with the Arizona Industrial Development Authority’s HOME+Plus initiative to expand access to homeownership through below‑market fixed‑rate mortgages and down‑payment or closing‑cost assistance.

Oakwood Homes’ expansion into Moonlight marks its third community and fourth new home collection in Arizona. The company is currently offering affordably priced homes at Cross Creek Ranch in Coolidge and North Copper Canyon in Surprise. To join the VIP interest list for Moonlight, visit oakwoodhomesco.com/communities/moonlight/.

About Oakwood Homes

Oakwood Homes is proud to be part of Clayton, a leading single-family, values-driven home builder dedicated to attainable housing, sustainable practices, and creating a world-class experience for customers and team members. Oakwood has delivered more than 30,000 quality homes over its nearly 35-year history. Oakwood has built a long-standing commitment to community giving. Through Oakwood’s BuildStrong Education Foundation and more than 15 years of supporting the St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital® Dream Home, the company has raised over $23 million for St. Jude. These efforts reflect Oakwood’s enduring dedication to strengthening the communities it serves. Learn more about the company, Oakwood's leadership team and its history at www.oakwoodhomesco.com.

About Silverton Mortgage

Founded in 1998, Silverton Mortgage is a recognized leader in the mortgage industry, committed to delivering exceptional service and supporting attainable homeownership. As a Clayton Company, Silverton is part of a broader mission to strengthen communities and expand access to housing. Because of its collaborative culture, Silverton is honored to be continually recognized with the industry’s leading customer satisfaction rankings and strong growth as it expands its lending footprint. The company also supports local organizations through team involvement and shared resources.

Contact Info



Kelly Hoskinson

khoskinson@linhartpr.com

+1 303-951-2589

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