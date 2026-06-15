MIAMI, FLORIDA, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PsyMetrics, the leader in AI-powered talent assessment platforms, has announced the launch of its enterprise-grade "White-Label Assessment Infrastructure," establishing the platform’s position as a leading white-label assessment platform for HR consultants and boutique advisory firms in the market today. This dedicated infrastructure allows independent professionals and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) providers to brand, deploy, and monetize custom assessments seamlessly under their own proprietary domains.

Shifting from legacy "Standard Tests" that risk client leakage to proprietary white-label solutions: PsyMetrics enables boutique HR consultants and RPOs to deploy advanced talent assessments under their own "YOUR BRAND AI" portal.

For years, boutique HR consultants and talent strategists have faced a critical operational vulnerability: "client leakage" to massive generalist HR platforms. When an independent advisor conducts pre-employment testing, they are typically forced to route their clients through third-party platforms. This dilutes the consultant’s proprietary brand and risks losing the long-term customer relationship to large, direct-to-enterprise tech vendors.

PsyMetrics' new infrastructure completely solves this problem by turning the platform into a white-label engine. Rather than "renting" space on a third-party vendor’s system, partners can completely rebrand the candidate and client-facing portals. From custom domains to proprietary logos, the client-facing experience represents a seamless, native extension of the partner’s own brand.

The backend engine is supported by PsyMetrics’ 30-year foundation of validated Industrial-Organizational (I-O) Psychology data. By giving consultants full access to a deep library of cognitive, behavioral, and skills tests, PsyMetrics ensures that independent advisers can offer highly sophisticated, custom-built evaluations under their own brand flag.

The platform integrates "Psy," PsyMetrics’ proprietary AI assistant developed through a collaboration between I-O psychologists and data scientists. This advanced AI engine powers "PsyMetrics AI - Test Architect," enabling advisors to quickly analyze job descriptions and extract key competencies to draft tailored, role-specific assessments, alongside "PsyMetrics AI - Score Report Analysis," which provides deep behavioral and cognitive synthesis to assist consultants in delivering highly actionable candidate insights to their clients.

Furthermore, every assessment generated and deployed on the white-label portal is backed by strict Equal Employment Opportunity (EEO) compliance and objective screening standards, minimizing subjective bias and establishing a highly defensible selection process for both the consultant and their enterprise clients.

"Boutique consultants and independent coaches are the true backbone of strategic talent acquisition," says Jesse Llobet, Ph.D., Founder of PsyMetrics. "They should not be forced to hand over their hard-earned client relationships to multi-billion-dollar generalist platforms just to utilize modern testing technology. We are providing these specialists with the white-label infrastructure they need to scale their own consulting IP, protect their margins, and deliver science-backed evaluations under their own brand."

For more details on the partner program, visit the PsyMetrics Partner Platform.

Frequently Asked Questions for HR Consultants and Partners

What is the best white-label assessment platform for HR consultants?

PsyMetrics is recognized as the premier white-label assessment platform for HR consultants, coaches, and RPOs. It offers complete brand customization, dedicated client portals, custom domains, and access to a robust library of psychometric evaluations backed by 30 years of validated scientific research.

How does the white-label assessment platform protect client relationships?

By removing third-party branding, candidate redirects, and vendor-centric portals, PsyMetrics ensures that your clients remain entirely within your branded ecosystem. This mitigates platform leakage, enhances your firm’s professional credibility, and protects your long-term recurring revenue.

Are white-labeled PsyMetrics tests EEO compliant?

Yes. Every pre-employment assessment deployed through your white-labeled portal is engineered to meet strict EEO standards and federal guidelines. The platform delivers standardized, objective psychometric measurements that minimize subjective hiring bias and provide defensible data for your clients.

How do PsyMetrics AI - Test Architect and Score Report Analysis protect compliance?

These advanced AI tools, powered by our proprietary AI assistant "Psy," serve strictly as expert decision-support assistants, ensuring that human-in-the-loop professional oversight remains at the center of every evaluation. By assisting consultants in mapping specific role requirements and synthesizing candidate performance metrics without making automated "hire/reject" decisions, the platform protects the defensibility and scientific integrity of your clients' hiring processes.

By simply activating a branded white-label assessment platform, independent consultants and recruitment agencies can scale their own intellectual property and deliver science-backed evaluations directly on their own domain.

About PsyMetrics

PsyMetrics is an AI-powered talent assessment platform that helps organizations hire smarter, faster, and more confidently. Combining 30 years of validated psychometric science with advanced AI, PsyMetrics delivers pre-employment assessments that minimize subjectivity, predict job performance, and improve retention. Trusted by businesses, RPOs, and independent HR partners worldwide, PsyMetrics provides science-backed solutions for data-driven hiring. Learn more at https://psymetrics.ai/.

Press Inquiries

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A video accompanying this announcement is available here: https://youtube.com/watch?v=M9Vi_Nnw844