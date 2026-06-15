TEN Ltd. Declares Common Stock Dividend

36% increase compared to 2025

Total dividends to be paid exceed $1 billion since NYSE stock listing

ATHENS, Greece, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN Ltd. (NYSE: TEN) (“TEN” or the “Company”), a leading diversified tanker and LNG operator, today announced that following the Company’s 2026 Annual General Meeting, its Board of Directors has declared the distribution of its second semi-annual dividend to common shareholders.

The dividend will be $1.00 per share, payable on July 30, 2026, to shareholders of record as of the close of business on July 23, 2026. This dividend, together with the first semi-annual dividend payment of $0.50 in February 2026, marks a 36% increase compared to 2025. With this payment, TEN will have distributed over $1 billion in cumulative uninterrupted common and preferred share dividends since its New York listing in 2002.

ABOUT TSAKOS ENERGY NAVIGATION

Founded in 1993 and celebrating 33 years as a public company, TEN is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN's diversified pro-forma energy fleet currently consists of 83 vessels, totaling approx. 11 million dwt.

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact :

Company

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.

George Saroglou

President & COO

+30210 94 07 710

gsaroglou@tenn.gr