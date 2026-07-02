TEN Ltd. Declares Dividend on its Series F Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares

ATHENS, Greece, July 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TEN Ltd. (NYSE: TEN) (“TEN” or the “Company”), a leading diversified tanker and LNG operator, today announced that its Board of Directors declared the regular quarterly cash dividend of approximately $0.59375 per share for its Series F Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (the “Series F Preferred Shares”; NYSE: TENPRF).

The dividend on the Series F Preferred Shares is for the period from the most recent dividend payment date on April 30, 2026, through July 29, 2026.

The dividend on the Series F Preferred Shares will be paid on July 30, 2026, to all holders of record of Series F Preferred Shares as of July 27, 2026. Dividends on the Series F Preferred Shares are payable quarterly in arrears on the 30th day (unless the 30th falls on a weekend or public holiday, in which case the payment date is moved to the next business day) of January, April, July and October of each year, when, as and if declared by TEN’s board of directors. This is the 32nd dividend on the Series F Preferred Shares since their commencement of trading on the New York Stock Exchange.

TEN has 6,747,147 Series F Preferred Shares outstanding as of the date of this press release.

ABOUT TEN Ltd.

Founded in Bermuda in 1993 and celebrating 33 years as a public company, 24 of which on the NYSE, TEN is one of the first and most established public shipping companies in the world. TEN's diversified pro-forma energy fleet currently consists of 83 vessels, totaling approx. 11 million dwt.

ABOUT FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Except for the historical information contained herein, the matters discussed in this press release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted by such forward-looking statements. TEN undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

For further information, please contact:

Company

Tsakos Energy Navigation Ltd.

George Saroglou

President & COO

+30210 94 07 710

gsaroglou@tenn.gr