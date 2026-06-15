Allbirds Announces Record Date for the Asset Sale Dividend

SAN FRANCISCO, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ: BIRD) previously announced that the Company intends to make a distribution, in the form of a special dividend, to stockholders of record of a portion of the proceeds from the previously disclosed Asset Sale (such special dividend, the “Asset Sale Dividend”). The Company announced today that the Board of Directors of the Company has established June 25, 2026, as the record date for the stockholders of the Company entitled to receive the Asset Sale Dividend, with the payment of the Asset Sale Dividend to occur within 60 days of such record date.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of federal securities laws. These statements are based on management's current beliefs, assumptions, and information, and include all statements other than historical facts—such as statements regarding or implying Allbirds’ expectations and intentions regarding the payment of the Asset Sale Dividend, and timing thereof, and other statements that do not relate solely to historical or current facts. Forward-looking statements can often be identified by words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "target," "will," or similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including: our ability to execute our business strategy and achieve financial targets; future results of operations, financial condition, business strategy and plans; unfavorable economic conditions; and our ability to obtain additional capital.

A further discussion of these and other factors that could cause our financial results, performance, and achievements to differ materially from any results, performance, or achievements anticipated, expressed, or implied by these forward-looking statements is included in the filings we make with the SEC, including our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026 and our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, and other reports we may file with the SEC from time to time. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release, and we undertake no obligation to update them except as required by law. We may not actually achieve the plans, intentions or expectations disclosed in or expressed by, and you should not place undue reliance on our forward-looking statements.

Investor Relations

ir@allbirds.com