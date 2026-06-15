MedPro Healthcare Staffing Named a Top Workplace 2026

SUNRISE, Fla., June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MedPro Healthcare Staffing, a leading provider of healthcare workforce solutions, has been recognized as a Top Workplace 2026, an honor based entirely on employee feedback that reflects the company's commitment to creating an exceptional employee experience and fostering a culture centered on people, purpose, and professional growth.

The Top Workplaces program recognizes organizations that excel in leadership, communication, employee engagement, workplace satisfaction, and development opportunities. The recognition is determined through confidential employee surveys, making it a meaningful reflection of how team members experience the workplace every day. This marks the seventh time MedPro has received Top Workplace recognition, highlighting the company’s long-standing commitment to fostering a positive workplace culture.

For more than 40 years, MedPro has built its business around a simple belief: when people are supported, they perform at their best. That philosophy guides how the company serves healthcare organizations, supports healthcare professionals, and invests in the employees who make those relationships possible.

"At MedPro, we often say that healthcare staffing is fundamentally about people," said Liz Tonkin, President and CEO of MedPro Healthcare Staffing. "Every placement we make, every client we support, and every healthcare professional we serve starts with the dedication of our employees. Being recognized as a Top Workplace 2026 is a tremendous honor because it reflects the experiences of our team. This recognition reinforces our commitment to fostering a workplace where employees feel valued, empowered to grow, and connected to a meaningful purpose."

Founded in 1983, MedPro Healthcare Staffing has grown into a trusted healthcare staffing partner, connecting healthcare organizations with highly qualified clinicians while helping healthcare professionals advance their careers. Throughout its growth, the company has remained focused on building strong relationships, delivering exceptional service, and creating opportunities for people to succeed.

Today, MedPro provides travel nursing, allied health staffing, laboratory staffing, international healthcare staffing, and workforce solutions to healthcare organizations worldwide. Behind those services is a team of employees dedicated to supporting clients, clinicians, and one another.

From recruiters and account managers to credentialing specialists, immigration experts, workforce consultants, and operational support teams, MedPro employees work together every day to help healthcare organizations address workforce challenges and maintain continuity of patient care.

The company's Top Workplaces profile highlights a culture built on collaboration and shared success. Employees are encouraged to contribute ideas and pursue professional development while supporting a mission focused on helping healthcare organizations achieve optimal patient outcomes through access to talented healthcare professionals.

As healthcare continues to evolve, healthcare organizations face increasing workforce pressures, staffing shortages, and growing patient demands. MedPro's employees play a critical role in helping facilities navigate those challenges by delivering strategic workforce solutions and personalized support.

The company believes that creating a positive employee experience directly impacts the experience it delivers to clients and healthcare professionals.

The Top Workplace 2026 recognition underscores MedPro's ongoing investment in employee development, leadership, and workplace excellence. The company remains committed to fostering an environment where employees can build meaningful careers, grow professionally, and contribute to a mission larger than themselves.

While the recognition celebrates workplace excellence, MedPro views it as both an achievement and a responsibility.

"Healthcare staffing is a business built on relationships," added Tonkin. "Our success is driven by the people who show up every day committed to supporting one another, serving our clients, and helping healthcare professionals achieve their goals. This recognition belongs to them, and we are incredibly grateful for everything they do."

To learn more about MedPro's workplace culture and Top Workplace recognition, visit https://topworkplaces.com/company/medpro-healthcare-staffi/.

About MedPro Healthcare Staffing

Founded in 1983, MedPro Healthcare Staffing is a Joint Commission-certified provider of travel nursing, allied health staffing, laboratory staffing, international healthcare staffing, and workforce solutions. Headquartered in Sunrise, Florida, MedPro partners with healthcare organizations nationwide to connect them with highly qualified clinicians while supporting healthcare professionals throughout their careers. Through a commitment to service, innovation, and people-first values, MedPro continues to help healthcare organizations meet workforce needs and achieve exceptional patient outcomes.

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