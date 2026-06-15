Dignitas Wins NAIC: The ROOT Brands Powers Pokémon UNITE Victory

Franklin, TN, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The ROOT Brands proudly congratulates the Dignitas Pokémon UNITE team on their North American International Championship victory in New Orleans, an achievement that not only secures their place as the best team in the region but also highlights the growing role of clean gaming supplements and natural performance boosters in competitive gaming.

As the Official Cognitive Performance Partner of Dignitas Pokémon UNITE, The ROOT Brands has worked alongside one of esports’ premier organizations to support players with products designed to promote focus, sustained energy, and mental clarity during the intense demands of professional competition.

The Evolution of Esports Nutrition and Wellness

The championship victory represents more than a title—it constitutes a uniquely significant step forward for the esports industry as a whole. For years, competitive gaming has been dominated by mainstream energy drinks and products with excessive stimulants and artificial ingredients. Today’s professional players are seeking smarter, cleaner alternatives that correspond with long-term performance and overall wellness. Through its partnership with Dignitas, The ROOT Brands is helping lead that evolution.

Throughout the season, Dignitas players incorporated ROOT’s flagship products, including Zero-In and Rahm Roast, into their daily routines when they prepared for the highest levels of competition. Their dedication, discipline, teamwork, and devotion to excellence culminated in a championship on North America’s biggest stage

“This victory is about much more than winning a tournament,” said Clayton Thomas CEO of The ROOT Brands. “It represents a shift in esports culture. Professional gamers are beginning to realize that peak performance starts with what you put into your body. We are honored to partner with Dignitas and support a championship-caliber roster that shares our devotion to excellence, preparation, and smarter performance choices.”

Pro Gamers Turn to Cognitive Supplements for Focus

“The team had to lock in to bring home the win at NAIC. Hours of daily practice for months in advance, it takes a big toll on your mental and physical health.” said Inder, Dignitas’ Unite support player. “That's where Root comes in. Their product line of supplements keeps us perfectly locked in with the sustained energy we need to be the best!”

The partnership between Dignitas and The ROOT Brands demonstrates that competitive gaming and wellness can go hand in hand. As esports continues its rapid global growth, organizations are increasingly focused on supporting players with resources that help them sustain focus, consistency, and performance throughout long practice schedules and elite-level competition.

As Dignitas prepares for the World Championship in San Francisco August 28-30th, The ROOT Brands continues to be dedicated to supporting the organization’s mission of developing elite competitors while helping advance the conversation around performance, wellness, along with sustainability within gaming.

Together, Dignitas and The ROOT Brands are proving that the future of esports can be powered by focus, discipline, innovation, and clean energy.

About The ROOT Brands

For the past six years, The ROOT Brands has been dedicated to helping people optimize their health, energy, and performance through innovative wellness solutions. With a focus on detoxification, cognitive support, and overall well-being, The ROOT Brands has empowered individuals to take control of their health and live with greater vitality.

Through flagship products such as Zero-In and Rahm Roast, developed by Dr. Christina Rahm, chief formulator of The ROOT Brands continues to provide solutions designed to support mental clarity, sustained energy, focus, and productivity, helping people perform at their best every day.

Take the next step toward better health and peak performance. Explore our range of products at TheROOTBrands.com

About Dignitas

Since its formation in 2003, Dignitas has established itself as one of the most successful esports organizations in the world, amassing 18 World Championships across multiple gaming titles. In September 2016, Dignitas was acquired by the NBA's Philadelphia 76ers of Harris Blitzer Sports & Entertainment (HBSE), a diverse, global portfolio of sports and entertainment franchises and properties that includes the Philadelphia 76ers (NBA), New Jersey Devils (NHL) and more. Dignitas is the esports organization within New Meta Entertainment, Inc. (NME), a new media sports and entertainment company founded in May 2019 by an investor group that includes HBSE, Susquehanna International Group and Delaware North, among others. Dignitas currently fields four teams in four of esports' largest and most popular games: League of Legends, Fortnite, Pokemon, and Rocket League. In 2021, NME launched Raidiant, a first-of-its-kind, esports team agnostic platform to empower women in gaming through resources and events.

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