isolved Honors Top-Performing Partners at Annual Connect for Partners Event

LAS VEGAS, June 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connect for Partners – isolved®, a provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions that help organizations recruit, retain and elevate their workforce, proudly recognized top-performing partners during its annual isolved Connect for Partners. Now in its ninth year, Connect for Partners has grown into the premier gathering for the isolved partner community bringing together hundreds of HR and benefits providers for immersive product deep-dives, peer connection and forward-looking strategy sessions designed to sharpen competitive edge and accelerate client outcomes.

"Since launching the isolved Network in 2014, we've seen what's possible when the right partners are aligned around a shared mission and the growth has been remarkable," said Todd La Fever, isolved's President and Founder. "These aren't just distribution relationships, they're people who sit across the table from employers every day, who understand their challenges and who deliver real outcomes for businesses. When we recognize partners like this, we're recognizing the relationships that accelerate everything we build."

Partner Award Winners: Excellence Across the Ecosystem

This year's awards spanned isolved's full partner ecosystem, from SBO and Reseller partners growing their books of business to Marketplace partners expanding what's possible through integrations, honoring the organizations that moved the needle most for clients and the network alike. Meet this year’s winners.

Reseller and SBO Partner Awards

Most Add-On Service Sales Growth – WORX Payroll – Recognized for an incredible 425% year-over-year growth in add-on sales across Share & Perform, Learn & Grow and Attract & Hire—demonstrating the full power of the isolved platform for clients.

Most Employees Added – Payroll People Inc. – Honored for adding 25% more employees in the past year, leveraging the isolved platform to empower clients amid a competitive labor market.

Rookie of the Year – Allstaff Payroll – Awarded for the greatest year-over-year growth percentage in 2026, with significant expansion of their active employee count, client base and solution offerings.

Marketplace Champions – Premier Payroll Solutions and Paper Trails – Both recognized for their outstanding engagement and highest adoption rates of Marketplace partners across their client base.

SBO Rookie of the Year – Premier HCM – Awarded for outstanding performance and growth in their first year as an isolved SBO Partner.

Marketplace Partner Awards

Breakout Partner of the Year – 401GO – Awarded for achieving +205% growth in API activations across the isolved network, demonstrating strong momentum as a rising mid-tier partner.

Top Growth Award – ZayZoon – Recognized as the clear leader across the isolved ecosystem for the highest number of clients engaged with their product, adding close to 7x more clients than the next closest partner.

Most Improved – Icon – Honored for nearly 150% growth, growing from 106 to 259 clients—a standout underdog story of focused execution and client value delivery.

Fastest Growing – Tada AI – Celebrated for a jaw-dropping +2,419% growth since Connect last year, going from a few to 680 active clients in under a year.

Most Innovative – When – Recognized for a strong track record of innovation and continually disrupting a traditionally stagnant market in positive, impactful ways.

Top Producer Awards

Top Producer – HR Services – Dante Pagliarulo, CTR; Chris McMillan, Envision Payroll; and Larry Homer, Zuma Payroll – Recognized as the top three individual performers in HR services sales across the isolved partner network, each delivering standout results for their clients and the broader isolved ecosystem.

A Network Built for What’s Next

The results recognized at this year's Connect for Partners reflect something bigger than a single award cycle. They reflect proof that growth built on relationships outlasts growth built on transactions. From SBO rookies finding their footing to Marketplace partners rewriting what's possible with integrations isolved's Network is evolving at every level. The opportunities ahead are enormous and isolved is built to meet them alongside the partners who make it all possible."

About isolved®

isolved® is a leading provider of human capital management (HCM) solutions that combines modern technology with expert services and support. Purpose-built for People Heroes™, isolved gives HR, payroll and benefits leaders the tools and insights to streamline operations and deliver employee experiences that matter. isolved People Cloud™ is a connected HCM platform with built-in artificial intelligence (AI) and analytics that brings together HR, payroll, benefits, workforce management and talent management in one experience. Built on a legacy of 40 years in the market, isolved is trusted by more than 200,000 employers and used by 9 million U.S. employees, representing about one in 20 American workers. Visit www.isolvedhcm.com.

Media Contacts:

Christine Allen, Senior Director of Communications, isolved

callen@isolvedhcm.com

Audrey Surette, PAN for isolved

isolved@pancomm.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/9bfe8a0c-9f0f-4e39-80f7-f518c2f969a9