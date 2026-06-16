Net asset value of the EfTEN United Property Fund as of 31.05.2026

EfTEN United Property Fund earned a net profit of 109 thousand euros in May, and 812 thousand euros over the first five months of 2026 (compared to 1 322 thousand euros in the same period last year). In May, the fund decided to make a cash distribution to investors in the amount of 1,060 thousand euros, or 42.676 euro cents per unit. As a result, the net asset value (NAV) per fund unit decreased by 3,2% and stood at 11,66 euros at the end of May. Without the distribution, the NAV of EfTEN United Property Fund would have grown by 0,4% over the month.

In May, the development company Invego Uus-Järveküla OÜ where the fund owns 80% stake sold three terraced houses to clients (real-rights agreements were concluded), and clients reserved two additional terraced houses. As at the end of the month, three terraced houses, one residential and one commercial land plot remain unreserved by clients. Since EfTEN United Property Fund values all equity investments at fair value, financial results of the Uus-Järveküla development project have been recognised on the fund's balance sheet in earlier periods.

The EfTEN Real Estate Fund 5, in which EfTEN United Property Fund holds a 36.5% stake and which is the fund's largest investment, earned 254 thousand euros in profit in May. Over the first five months of the year, the fund has earned a net profit of 1,241 thousand euros (compared to 1,156 thousand euros in the same period last year). The occupancy rate of the fund's three investments (UNA retail park, Saltoniskiu office building, and Kristiine retail centre) was 100% at the end of May.

EfTEN United Property Fund holds through the EfTEN Residential Fund a stake in four rental buildings with more than 450 apartments in Tallinn, Vilnius, Kaunas, and Riga. Last autumn, the rental building in Riga was completed and the leasing of its apartments began. As at the end of May, 96% of the apartments in the four rental buildings had been rented out. EfTEN Residential Fund earned a profit of 93 thousand euros in May and 364 thousand euros over the first five months of the year (compared to 145 thousand euros in the same period last year).

A more detailed overview of EfTEN United Property Fund's portfolio can be found on the fund's website: https://eftenunitedpropertyfund.ee/en/fund-results-2/





Kristjan Tamla

Managing Director

Phone: 655 9515

E-mail: kristjan.tamla@eften.ee

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