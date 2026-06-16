Equinor ASA: Share buy-back – second tranche for 2026

Please see below information about transactions made under the second tranche of the 2026 share buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR, CEUX:EQNRO, TQEX:EQNRO).

Date on which the buy-back tranche was announced: 6 May 2026.

The duration of the buy-back tranche: 19 May to no later than 20 July 2026.

Further information on the tranche can be found in the stock market announcement on its commencement dated 6 May 2026, available here: https://newsweb.oslobors.no/message/672447

From 8 June to 12 June 2026, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 414,792 own shares at an average price of NOK 353.2484 per share.

Overview of transactions:

Date Trading venue Aggregated daily volume (number of shares) Daily weighted average share price (NOK) Total daily transaction value (NOK) 8 June OSE 787,697 360.4334 28,365,027.28 CEUX TQEX 9 June OSE 83,000 352.3508 29,245,116.40 CEUX TQEX 10 June OSE 84,500 349.5880 29,540,186.00 CEUX TQEX 11 June OSE 80,095 364.0566 29,159,113.38 CEUX TQEX 12 June OSE 88,500 341.4144 30,215,174.40 CEUX TQEX Total for the period OSE 417,792 353.2484 146,524,617.46 CEUX TQEX Previously disclosed buy-backs under the tranche











OSE 1,054,276 353.9641 373,175,846.39 CEUX TQEX Total 1,054,276 353.9641 373,175,846.39 Total buy-backs under the tranche (accumulated)











OSE 1,469,068 353.7620 519,700,463.85 CEUX TQEX Total 1,469,068 353.7620 519,700,463.85





Following completion of the above transactions, Equinor ASA owns a total of 66,544,031 own shares, corresponding to 2.60% of Equinor ASA’s share capital, including shares under Equinor’s share savings programme (excluding shares under Equinor’s share savings programme, Equinor owns a total of 56,268,364 own shares, corresponding to 2.20% of the share capital).

This is information that Equinor ASA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and that is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

Appendix: A overview of all transactions made under the buy-back tranche that have been carried out during the above-mentioned time period is attached to this report and available at www.newsweb.no.

Contact details:

Investor relations

Bård Glad Pedersen, senior vice president Investor Relations,

+47 918 01791

Media

Sissel Rinde, vice president Media Relations,

+47 412 60 584

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