Kaldvík AS: Notice of Annual General Meeting

Frøya, 16 June 2026: Notice is given to the shareholders of Kaldvík AS that the annual general meeting will be held on 30 June 2026 at 12:00 hours CEST.

The general meeting will be held digitally through Lumi AGM. It will not be possible to attend in person. Shareholders are encouraged to pre-register their attendance to the meeting and shareholders may also provide a proxy. Deadline for the pre-registration and registration of proxies is 26 June 2026 at 12:00 hours (CEST).

The notice of the annual general meeting, including the attendance and proxy forms, is attached to this announcement.

The notice of the general meeting will be sent electronic or by post to all shareholders with known address.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

For further information, please contact:

Vidar Aspehaug, CEO: +47 913 05 017 (mobile)

Hjalti Hvítklett, CFO: +298 221 222 (mobile)

About Kaldvík AS

Kaldvík AS is the leading salmon farmer in Iceland. Kaldvik AS has a well-developed and fully integrated value-chain, enabling the group to provide its customers with a sustainable premium product. Kaldvik AS is dual listed on Euronext Growth Oslo and First North Iceland Growth Market. See https://www.kaldvik.is for more information about the Company.

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