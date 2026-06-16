Claret Capital Partners participates in €130m financing for Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical biopharmaceutical company developing an oral treatment for chronic liver disease, MASH





Claret Capital Partners is providing growth funding of €43m as part of Inventiva’s €130m debt financing





Latest in a series of late stage, European biotech investments by Claret Capital as part of its expansion in life sciences





London, 16 June, 2026, Claret Capital Partners (‘Claret’), Europe's largest independent growth debt fund manager has made an investment through its funds, of €43m in Inventiva (Euronext Paris and NASDAQ: IVA), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing an oral therapy for the treatment of metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (“MASH”), a common and progressive chronic liver disease.

Headquartered in Dijon, France, Inventiva is advancing lanifibranor, an oral once-daily pan-PPAR agonist designed to simultaneously activate all three subtypes of “peroxisome proliferator-activated receptors,” or PPARs, targeting metabolic, inflammatory and fibrotic pathways. The therapy is currently being evaluated in the Phase 3 NATiV3 trial with anticipated top-line Phase 3 readout in Q4 2026.

The financing is provided alongside funds and accounts managed by BlackRock and totals up to €130 million in committed tranches, with an additional uncommitted tranche of up to €20 million. It is part of Inventiva’s comprehensive capital structure optimization, including debt and equity financing, announced by Inventiva on June 2, 2026.

MASH is a progressive liver disease in which fat build-up triggers chronic inflammation and scarring. Currently affecting millions of people globally, without treatment, it can advance to cirrhosis or liver failure and is projected to become the leading cause of liver transplants for women in the US*. It affects an estimated 20–25% of patients already diagnosed with fatty liver disease globally, representing a largely underserved population.

Daniel Mallon, Principal at Claret Capital Partners commented:

“It is great to be able to support Inventiva at a pivotal stage in its clinical journey. The Company has demonstrated encouraging clinical progress through its Phase 2b results and we look forward to the outcome of its Phase 3 trial anticipated later this year. This financing provides additional flexibility as Inventiva moves towards anticipated key clinical and regulatory milestones in 2026 and 2027.”

Joey Mason, Life Sciences Venture Partner at Claret Capital Partners said:

“This investment demonstrates the type of support we can provide to late stage biotechs - even listed ones - with exciting assets who need the firepower to get them to the next stage. We are pleased to help enable Inventiva’s progress as it guides lanifibranor through its clinical trials and beyond. We thank the management team and the board for placing their trust in us as financial partners and look forward to working with them.”

Andrew Obenshain, Chief Executive Officer of Inventiva, said:

“The data we have generated in our Phase 2b clinical trials gives us deep conviction in lanifibranor's potential as a differentiated oral therapy for patients living with MASH if approved. With this transaction, we believe Inventiva will be well-positioned, scientifically, operationally, and financially, to lead our program through anticipated defining milestones and beyond. This transaction is a direct expression of that confidence, implementing a proactive strategy designed to ensure Inventiva enters this critical clinical moment from a position of strength."

The investment in Inventiva is one of a number of late stage European listed biotech investments Claret has made recently, including Cinclus Pharma and Abivax, as it continues to expand its activity in the sector through tailored growth lending. Claret has a strong track record in healthcare and life sciences, investing in medtech to therapeutics, services to digital health, supporting founders and their venture capital partners whilst minimising dilution and maximising shareholder value.

* Noureddin M, Vipani A, Bresee C, Todo T, Kim IK, Alkhouri N, et al. NASH leading cause of liver transplant in women: updated analysis of indications for liver transplant and ethnic and gender variances. Am J Gastroenterol. 2018;113(11):1649–1659. DOI:https://doi.org/10.1038/s41395-018-0088-6

For more information, please contact:

Claret Capital Partners

Joey Mason

Daniel Mallon

Chantal Toft +44 207 408 4160

info@claret-capital.com Vigo Consulting (Media relations)

Melanie Toyne-Sewell, Rozi Morris +44 (0) 20 7390 0230





About Claret Capital Partners

Claret Capital Partners’ team has a track record of over 25 years in financing innovative technology and life sciences sectors and brings a streamlined and collaborative approach to its investments. Our specialist healthcare and life sciences team has an in-depth understanding of the pressures on founders and CEOs, and the complex journeys their companies face, based on the team’s backgrounds in investment, corporate development, R&D and entrepreneurship. Claret’s aim is to actively support management teams and their venture capital partners whilst minimising dilution and maximising shareholder value. Our offering is a flexible and provides growth capital speedily to enable companies achieve near term value-enhancing inflection points.

For more information, please see: https://www.claret-capital.com/

About Inventiva

Inventiva is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the research and development of an orally administered small molecule for the treatment of patients with MASH. The Company is currently evaluating lanifibranor, a novel pan-PPAR agonist, in the NATiV3 pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of adult patients with MASH, a common and progressive chronic liver disease.

Inventiva is a public company listed on compartment B of the regulated market of Euronext Paris (ticker: IVA, ISIN: FR0013233012) and on the Nasdaq Global Market in the United States (ticker: IVA). https://www.inventivapharma.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release are forward-looking statements. These statements include, but are not limited to, the expectations regarding the progression of lanifibranor through late-stage clinical development, including the anticipated top-line readout of the NATiV3 Phase 3 trial and the timing thereof, any potential regulatory filing in connection therewith and the timing thereof, Inventiva's ability to extend its cash runway through the debt financing and the sufficiency thereof, and the potential approval and commercialization of lanifibranor as a treatment for MASH. Such statements are not historical facts but rather are statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements that are based on management's beliefs. These statements reflect such views and assumptions prevailing as of the date of the statements and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause future results, performance, or future events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Actual events are difficult to predict and may depend upon factors that are beyond our control. There can be no guarantees with respect to Inventiva’s product candidate that the clinical trial results will be available on the anticipated timeline, that future clinical trials will be initiated as anticipated, that the product candidate will receive the necessary regulatory approvals, or that any of the anticipated milestones will be reached on their expected timeline, or at all. Future results may turn out to be materially different from the anticipated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such statements, forecasts and estimates due to a number of factors, including clinical, regulatory, financial, transactional, and macroeconomic risks and uncertainties. Given the risks and uncertainties, no representations are made as to the accuracy or fairness of such forward-looking statements, forecasts, and estimates. Furthermore, forward-looking statements, forecasts and estimates only speak as of the date of this press release. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on any of these forward-looking statements.