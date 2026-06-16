MegaRouter Sponsored SuperAI, Expanding Its Global AI Ecosystem Strategy

HONG KONG, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Recently, MegaRouter sponsored the SuperAI conference held in Singapore. By supporting this international artificial intelligence industry summit, MegaRouter further expanded its global brand presence and strengthened its positioning in the field of AI infrastructure.

MegaRouter is an AI infrastructure platform built for enterprises and developers. It provides unified large model access and intelligent routing capabilities, supporting multi-model protocol compatibility and automated scheduling optimization. This enables enterprises to achieve more efficient model invocation and more cost-effective AI deployment in complex business scenarios. In addition, the platform integrates resource management and policy orchestration capabilities, offering developers and enterprises a flexible and scalable way to integrate and use AI, improving overall development and operational efficiency.

As one of the representative artificial intelligence conferences in Asia, SuperAI brings together global technology companies, developers, investment institutions, and industry participants to engage in in-depth discussions on AI technological evolution and industrial applications, creating a high-density environment for industry interaction and innovation collaboration. Leveraging this international industry summit, MegaRouter conducted multi-dimensional engagement with global AI ecosystem partners, further aligning artificial intelligence technological evolution with real-world application needs.

This sponsorship continues MegaRouter’s long-term strategy in the global AI infrastructure space and reflects its ongoing commitment to the development and evolution of artificial intelligence. As AI rapidly advances toward large-scale adoption, the industry structure is shifting from standalone model capabilities toward core dimensions such as foundational infrastructure, system-level coordination, and engineering-oriented deployment capabilities.

In line with this trend, MegaRouter will continue to enhance its unified model access and intelligent routing system, lower the barrier to AI adoption, improve enterprise-level model efficiency, and drive AI implementation across a broader range of industry use cases. At the same time, it will further strengthen connections with global developers and ecosystem partners to expand an open and collaborative technical network.

Looking ahead, MegaRouter will continue to deepen its global AI infrastructure strategy, enhance its technological capabilities and ecosystem synergy, connect more developers and enterprise partners, and jointly advance the open and scalable adoption of artificial intelligence technologies worldwide.

About MegaRouter

MegaRouter closely follows the development trends of artificial intelligence and innovative technologies, and is committed to connecting global ecosystem resources and industry opportunities. Through open collaboration and long-term investment, it explores the potential of the intelligent era. As an AI infrastructure platform for enterprises and developers, MegaRouter provides unified large model access and intelligent routing capabilities, helping improve the efficiency of AI application deployment and operations.

For more information, please visit: https://megarouter.com/

Media Contact:

Kristy

business@megarouter.com

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