MegaRouter Wins Best AI x Web3 Infrastructure Platform Award at CoinGape Web3 Innovation Awards 2026, Recognized for Enabling AI Infrastructure





HONG KONG, July 03, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MegaRouter has received the Best AI x Web3 Infrastructure Platform award at the CoinGape Web3 Innovation Awards 2026 Ceremony. As an intelligent AI routing platform designed for enterprise-scale model access, smart dispatch, and AI resource governance, MegaRouter enables enterprises to manage and utilize AI resources more efficiently.

The CoinGape Web3 Innovation Awards 2026 brought together leading projects, industry experts, and community members from across the global technology ecosystem. Following months of nominations, community voting, and expert evaluation, the ceremony celebrated representative achievements in product innovation, infrastructure development, and intelligent application. MegaRouter's recognition highlights its comprehensive strengths in multi-model access, intelligent routing, enterprise governance, cost optimization, security, and AI Agent infrastructure.

As the winner of the Best AI x Web3 Infrastructure Platform, MegaRouter received strong industry recognition for its role in connecting model capabilities with enterprise application needs. As enterprises increasingly use multiple large models across different departments and business scenarios, single-model architectures are becoming less efficient. MegaRouter addresses this shift by providing unified access to 200+ mainstream large models and supporting widely adopted APIs and model providers, including the OpenAI API and Anthropic. Through one unified API, enterprises and developers can access, manage, and switch among different model resources more efficiently, reducing development, operations, and migration costs.

In addition, MegaRouter's recognition as Best AI x Web3 Infrastructure Platform highlights its role in enabling scalable and efficient AI deployment across enterprise and Web3 environments. By providing unified access to hundreds of leading AI models, intelligent routing, and flexible resource management, MegaRouter helps developers and enterprises optimize model performance, reduce operational complexity, and accelerate AI application development. As AI adoption continues to expand, robust infrastructure will play an increasingly important role in supporting reliable, cost-effective, and production-ready AI systems.

The award recognizes MegaRouter's work in building AI infrastructure that makes enterprise AI adoption more accessible, efficient, and scalable. As AI infrastructure evolves beyond model access toward intelligent orchestration and enterprise deployment, MegaRouter is building the layer that connects foundation models with real-world business applications. Looking ahead, the company will continue to advance intelligent routing, enterprise governance, cost optimization, security, and AI infrastructure to help organizations deploy AI more efficiently and at scale.

About MegaRouter

MegaRouter closely follows the development trends of artificial intelligence and innovative technologies, and is committed to connecting global ecosystem resources and industry opportunities. Through open collaboration and long-term investment, it explores the potential of the intelligent era. As an AI infrastructure platform for enterprises and developers, MegaRouter provides unified large model access and intelligent routing capabilities, helping improve the efficiency of AI application deployment and operations.

For more information, please visit: https://megarouter.com/

Press contact: Kristy

Email: business@megarouter.com

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