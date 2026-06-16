VitalHub Announces Deployments of Referral Management Solutions

TORONTO, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitalhub Corp. (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF) (the “Company” or “VitalHub”) announced today that Novari Health, a VitalHub company, has executed agreements to implement wait list and referral management software technologies at Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre and across the northern region of British Columbia. Sunnybrook joins hospitals, regional health authorities, and health systems in Canada, Australia and the United Kingdom that have implemented Novari solutions to improve access to care. The Novari solutions are being leveraged in British Columbia to help modernize the region’s delivery of surgical, diagnostic imaging, and laboratory services.

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

The Novari technologies are being deployed alongside Sunnybrook’s implementation of a single health information system. Novari technologies complement and integrate with many health information systems, electronic medical record systems, picture archiving and communication systems, and others.

The Novari ATC module will support improvements in surgical efficiency by managing complex wait lists, optimizing operating room utilization, reducing surgical backlogs, and easing administrative workload for clinicians and staff.

The Novari referral management modules will be deployed to efficiently manage the receipt, processing, workflows, and wait list management across a mix of inpatient and outpatient clinics.

Novari’s Medical Imaging Requisition Management solution will be integrated with both the hospital’s new Oracle health information system and picture archiving and communication system to digitize and streamline the radiology department’s workflows.





“Moving towards a single, modern health information system has been years in the making. Partnering with Novari and integrating their technology with our new health information system, will only further enable our teams to provide the world class care Sunnybrook is known for,” said Rob Lee, Vice-President, Digital Health and Chief Information Officer, Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre.

“Sunnybrook, from its founding in the 1940s, has had a rich history of providing outstanding care. My Novari and VitalHub colleagues and I are proud to play an important part in their next chapter as they move to an integrated, electronic health record system,” said John Sinclair, President & CEO, Novari.

British Columbia’s Northern Health

Northern Health is one of six British Columbia regional health authorities that deliver health services to meet the needs of the population within their respective geographic regions. Northern Health covers the northern half of the province, an area of nearly 600,000 square kilometers. It delivers health services to 26 communities, 55 First Nations communities, 11 Métis chartered communities, and Inuit families. Northern Health joins British Columbia’s Island Health, as well as other hospitals, regional health authorities, and health systems that have implemented Novari’s information technology solutions to improve organizational efficiency and patients’ access to care.

Northern Health is implementing the Novari ATC surgical wait list management module. The Novari ATC software is widely used to increase elective surgery throughput by improving OR utilization and enhancing surgical wait list management.

The Novari Medical Imaging Requisition Management module is being deployed to efficiently manage the receipt, processing, workflows, and wait list management for all community referrals for diagnostic imaging across all 28 sites.

The region is also implementing Novari eRequest, a configurable referral management module to manage laboratory requisitions and to enable a regional central intake model for medical imaging referrals.

Novari’s automated referral transcription & processing feature will be leveraged to help reduce the process of manual transcription of referrals by automating the intake, extraction, and processing of referral documents.





The Novari technologies will seamlessly integrate with Oracle Health, Northern Health’s hospital information system, as well as the AGFA Enterprise Imaging PACS system.

“As a rural health organization serving many distributed sites across a vast geographic region, Northern Health is pleased to implement the Novari suite of solutions to digitally transform diagnostic and surgical services in northern British Columbia. By integrating Novari Health’s proven tools with our existing clinical systems and workflow improvements, the goal is to improve the sustainability and capacity of rural health services that leads to better health outcomes for our patients and families,” said Bjorn Butow, Regional Director, CIS & Digital Transformation, Northern Health.

“The implementation of our software across Northern Health’s surgery, laboratory, and diagnostic imaging services is a continuation of our successful deployment with Island Health. From British Columbia to Nova Scotia, the UK and beyond, having the best available referral management software paired with the most knowledgeable and experienced professional services teams, continues to earn the trust of hospitals and health systems,” said John Sinclair, President & CEO, Novari.

About Novari Health

Novari Health, a VitalHub company, delivers cloud-based enterprise scale AI enabled referral management, central intake, and wait list management software solutions that improve access to care, while improving the efficiency and effectiveness of healthcare organizations. Leveraging HL7, FHIR, DICOM, and other international standards, our technologies complement and integrate with a wide variety of healthcare systems (e.g., HIS, eReferral, PACS, etc.). Novari is one of the most trusted digital health solution providers.

About VitalHub

VitalHub is a leading software company dedicated to empowering health and human services providers globally. VitalHub's comprehensive product suite includes electronic health records, operational intelligence, and workforce automation solutions that serve over 1,300 clients across the UK, Canada, and other geographies. The Company has a robust two-pronged growth strategy, targeting organic opportunities within its product suite and pursuing an aggressive M&A plan. VitalHub is headquartered in Toronto with over 700 employees globally, across key regions and the VitalHub Innovations Lab in Sri Lanka. For more information about VitalHub (TSX:VHI) (OTCQX:VHIBF), please visit www.vitalhub.com and LinkedIn.

About Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre

Sunnybrook Health Sciences Centre is inventing the future of health care with over 1.1 million patient visits each year and more than 16,000 dedicated staff, learners and volunteers. An internationally recognized leader in research and education and a full affiliation with the University of Toronto distinguishes Sunnybrook as one of Canada’s premier academic health sciences centres.

Sunnybrook specializes in caring for high-risk pregnancies, critically ill newborns and adults, offering specialized rehabilitation and treating and preventing cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological and psychiatric disorders, orthopaedic and arthritic conditions and traumatic injuries. The Hospital also has a unique and leading national program for the care of Canada’s war veterans.

For more information about how Sunnybrook is inventing the future of health care, please visit us online at www.sunnybrook.ca.

About Northern Health

Northern Health is a publicly funded regional health authority responsible for delivering acute (hospital) care, mental health and addictions, public health, and home and community care across northern British Columbia. Northern Health services take place on the territories of the Tlingit, Tahltan, Nisga’a, Gitxsan, Tsimshian, Haisla, Haida, Wet’suwet’en, Carrier (Dakelh), Sekani (Tse’khene), Dane-zaa, Cree, Saulteau and Dene Peoples. Serving a geographically vast region of approximately 600,000 square kilometres and a population of about 300,000 people, NH supports 26 communities, 55 First Nations communities, and 11 Métis chartered communities through an extensive network of facilities, including 18 hospitals, 24 long-term care facilities, and numerous health centres and specialized service sites. For more information, visit www.northernhealth.ca.

Contact Information

Christian Sgro, CPA, CA, CFA

Head of IR and M&A Specialist

(365) 363-6433

christian.sgro@vitalhub.com

Dan Matlow

Chief Executive Officer, Director

(416) 727-9061

dan.matlow@vitalhub.com

Cautionary Statement

Certain statements contained in this news release may constitute "forward-looking information" or "financial outlook" within the meaning of applicable securities laws that involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or financial outlook. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "is expected", "expects", "scheduled", "intends", "contemplates", "anticipates", "believes", "proposes" or variations (including negative variations) of such words and phrases, or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Such statements are based on the current expectations of the management of each entity and are based on assumptions and subject to risks and uncertainties. Although the management of each entity believes that the assumptions underlying these statements are reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking statements, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results to differ from those anticipated, estimated or intended. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed. Except as required by applicable securities laws, forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.