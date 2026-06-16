Lucidworks 2026 AI Benchmark Study Reveals Glaring Disconnects Around AI Benefits

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucidworks today released its fourth annual global AI benchmark report, The AI Execution Gap: 2026 State of AI in Digital Experiences and Commerce, revealing a stark reality for business leaders, as indicated across three core findings:

There’s a large gap between high-level and frontline workers when it comes to benefits from AI

Lucidworks’ Market Assessment Agent found low levels of successful, customer-facing deployment despite a majority of companies reporting measurable progress

Almost nine in ten companies say they're keeping pace with or exceeding competitors’ AI implementations - a statistical impossibility





For the 4th consecutive year, Lucidworks surveyed thousands of executives and employees worldwide about their AI experiences and perceptions. Lucidworks then compared those responses with real-world data from its proprietary Market Assessment Agent, which measures actual AI implementation across thousands of companies. Taken together, the data offer unique insights into what companies say they're doing, what they're actually doing, and the differing beliefs of leaders and employees about AI benefits.

The study finds that internal perceptions of AI success vary greatly between high-level and frontline employees. Asked whether they felt their companies were seeing overall benefits from AI, 70% of executive leaders said the gains were “significant.” In stark contrast, only 25% of sub-managerial workers reported significant benefits.

Moreover, perceptions of success were highest among those who’d participated in the AI decision-making process. 91% of high-level executives who self-identify as ‘primary decision-makers’ said that AI has had either ‘large’ or ‘significant’ net positive effects on their businesses. Comparatively, among individual contributors who said they were not involved in AI decisions at all, only 26% said they see large or significant gains.

“At least two-thirds of leaders are disconnected from their staff’s ground-level AI experiences,” said Mike Sinoway, CEO of Lucidworks. “Stated satisfaction with AI increases dramatically as you travel up the org chart, and choice-supportive bias could be to blame here. Conscious or not, optimism from the C-suite might be leading organizations to see ROI where there really isn’t any yet.”

The report also finds that the AI successes claimed by executives do not necessarily line up with implementation realities. While 84% of organizations report measurable benefits from AI, only 1% demonstrate advanced AI operationalization, and 70% still lack foundational AI infrastructure.

“It seems unlikely that so many companies would experience real benefits from AI when so few are actually using it to a meaningful degree.” Sinoway continued. “We’re seeing a sort of ‘placebo effect’ around AI operationalization.”

Among the report's key findings:

70% of top execs see “significant” benefits compared with 25% of frontline employees

91% of ‘Primary decision-makers’ claim large/significant benefits

Just 26% of frontline workers without decision input report large/significant benefits

84% of organizations report measurable benefits from AI

66% cite productivity gains as the leading AI benefit

Only 1% demonstrate advanced AI operationalization

70% haven't yet implemented more than half of foundational AI

B2B organizations are increasing AI investments faster than their B2C counterparts

89% of respondents believe they are keeping pace with or outperforming peers in AI maturity

The average organization now uses 2.25 AI models, signaling the rise of the multi-model enterprise





In its measurement, the Market Assessment Agent found:

Overall shallow operational maturity

Limited advanced capability adoption

Significant gaps in foundational execution

Low orchestration maturity





Given that about 9 out of 10 companies believe they’re either in line with or ahead of the AI curve, the report reveals an “above average” paradox: confidence exceeds operational reality.

"Almost 90% of companies claim that they’re either on par with or ahead of their competitors in AI implementation. Obviously, that math doesn’t compute," added Sinoway. "Companies have gone from hyping AI technology to hyping benefits. One thing is clear, though: the execution gap is widening.”

The report also finds that as AI spending stabilizes, leaders are prioritizing operational workflows and customer outcomes over novelty-driven deployments. For the second year in a row, data indicate that B2B companies are outpacing B2C companies in their overall AI investments after taking a “wait-and-see” approach.

The complimentary report, The AI Execution Gap: 2026 State of AI in Digital Experiences and Commerce, is available for download at Lucidworks.com .

About Lucidworks

Lucidworks helps organizations operationalize AI-powered search, product discovery, and digital experiences. Leading global brands rely on Lucidworks to deliver more relevant, trusted, and measurable AI experiences for customers, employees, and partners.