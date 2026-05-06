Lucidworks Unveils AI Agent Purpose-Built for Delivering Grounded Answers Where Generic Chatbots Fail

SAN FRANCISCO, May 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lucidworks, the leader in AI-powered search and discovery solutions, today announced the launch of its Conversational Q&A AI Agent. The Agent can answer highly technical questions using information from technical PDFs, spec sheets, images, and product manuals, delivering precision and accuracy that other AIs can’t match.

Unanswered product questions are among the leading drivers of e-commerce abandonment. Forrester has reported that 53% of shoppers will leave a site if they cannot quickly find the information they need. Syndigo research shows that 83% of shoppers abandon their carts when product information is insufficient.

Many AI solutions today use a generic chatbot workflow to provide shopping answers. This leads to model hallucinations, erroneous responses, and a lack of the guardrails needed to ensure accuracy and build trust with shoppers. Lucidworks Conversational Q&A solves this problem.



Lucidworks’ Conversational Q&A delivers product-specific answers in real-time without shoppers leaving the product detail page (PDP). It combines verified product data and documentation with semantic and visual search to retrieve only the most relevant information and deliver factually grounded, context-aware responses. The result is a dramatically more accurate and trustworthy experience than conventional AI.

Powered by Luci™, Lucidworks’ patent-pending ultra-precise RAG technology, Conversational Q&A processes images, text, tables, graphs, and charts to assemble the context and grounding needed for accuracy. In doing so, the system can uniquely answer highly specific questions about product usability, compatibility, expandability, and installation.

“E-commerce is rushing to help shoppers find products, but lacks in-depth and accurate data for the final decision to purchase,” said Rishi Setia, Lucidworks senior product manager. “Lucidworks Conversational Q&A is designed to allow brands to use AI while still maintaining trust with shoppers by delivering precise, product-level answers exactly when buyers need them most. This is an extremely sophisticated approach to using AI that operates at the point of decision, not just discovery.”

Key capabilities of the Lucidworks Conversational Q&A AI Agent include:

Factual Grounding: Answers drawn strictly from product specifications and supporting documentation, eliminating hallucination risk.

Answers drawn strictly from product specifications and supporting documentation, eliminating hallucination risk. Complex Document Understanding: Processes images, tables, charts, graphs, and large technical PDFs that most AI systems cannot reliably handle.

Processes images, tables, charts, graphs, and large technical PDFs that most AI systems cannot reliably handle. Conversational Memory: Maintains session history to support natural, contextual follow-up questions.

Maintains session history to support natural, contextual follow-up questions. PDP-Native Interaction: Deployed directly on the product page via embeddable code, with CSS customization to match brand experience.

Deployed directly on the product page via embeddable code, with CSS customization to match brand experience. Prompt Injection Protection: Built-in safeguards prevent out-of-scope queries, keeping the agent focused on the product at hand.



Lucidworks estimates meaningful ROI for commerce organizations deploying the agent: a 10-25% lift in conversion rate on pages where the agent is active, a 15-30% reduction in abandoned sessions following technical product queries, and a 20-40% deflection of repetitive pre-sales support inquiries. Shoppers who engage with agents are up to four times more likely to convert than those who do not.

The Conversational Q&A AI Agent is available now.

About Lucidworks

Lucidworks transforms complex data into actionable insights through AI-powered search and product discovery solutions. Clients achieve 391% ROI and are 2.5x more likely to successfully deploy AI initiatives. Global leaders like Lenovo, Morgan Stanley, and American Express rely on Lucidworks to power digital experiences that drive business results. Learn more at Lucidworks.com .

Media Contact:

Heath Fradkoff, Ward 6 Marketing

heath@ward6marketing.com