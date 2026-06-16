Bitget lists AIVIVE (AVV) for Spot Trading





VICTORIA, Seychelles, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitget , the world’s largest Universal Exchange (UEX), announced the addition of AIVIVE (AVV) for spot trading in the AI zone. Trading for the AVV/USDT pair opens on June 17, 2026, 14:00 (UTC), with withdrawals available from June 18, 2026, 15:00 (UTC).

AIVIVE is a Recursive AI Protocol (RAP) designed to establish a decentralized, onchain economic system for generative AI content, directly aligning day-to-day platform usage with programmatic asset scarcity. While traditional centralized AI models rely on flat-fee subscriptions that capture all value for the service provider, leaving creators and open networks empty-handed, this protocol routes a programmable share of platform tool revenue into a verifiable, permanent reduction of the circulating AVV token supply. This automated deflationary mechanism ensures that the value generated by the network is structurally captured by the ecosystem itself, eliminating middleman margins and allowing network valuation to grow in lockstep with user adoption.

The protocol's flagship application, aivive.ai, manifests this economic loop through an AI image generation and curation feed where designers and prompt artists build professional profiles backed by their actual creative footprint. Together, AIVIVE aims to redistribute the economic margins of the rapidly growing generative AI market back into the open web, establishing a sustainable, utility-driven infrastructure for the next generation of internet creators.

Bitget's Universal Exchange (UEX) combines exchange grade infrastructure with OnChain access, giving users a single account to discover and trade millions of tokens across leading networks. While this open gateway enables broad market access without traditional listing bottlenecks, Bitget’s listing highlights a different tier of assets—projects with real backing, clear utility, strong community and partner support. Together, UEX offers both breadth and quality: universal discovery at scale, and curated opportunities for users who prefer to explore crypto's vastness. The addition of AIVIVE (AVV) further enhances these opportunities, reinforcing Bitget's role in bridging high-growth generative AI applications with transparent, on-chain value-capture mechanisms that sustainably distribute network equity to creators.

For more details on AIVIVE (AVV), visit here.

About Bitget

Bitget is the world's largest Universal Exchange (UEX) , serving over 125 million users and offering access to over 2M crypto tokens, 100+ tokenized stocks, ETFs, commodities, FX, and precious metals such as gold. The ecosystem is committed to helping users trade smarter with its AI agent, which co-pilots trade execution. Bitget is driving crypto adoption through strategic partnerships with LALIGA and MotoGP™ . Aligned with its global impact strategy, Bitget has joined hands with UNICEF to support blockchain education for 1.1 million people by 2027. Bitget currently leads in the tokenized TradFi market, providing the industry's lowest fees and highest liquidity across 150 regions worldwide.

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A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/501d2793-21e1-4016-a3de-3d0f6cb90202