Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 9 June 2026 – 15 June 2026
On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.
The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.
The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 9 June – 15 June 2026:
|Number of shares bought
|Average
purchase price
|Amount (DKK)
|Accumulated, last announcement
9 June 2026
10 June 2026
11 June 2026
12 June 2026
15 June 2026
|3,023,774
7,856
102,636
88,147
25,117
84,500
|15.17
14.96
15.10
15.14
15.27
15.50
|45,874,256
117,514
1,549,845
1,334,775
383,569
1,310,012
|Total, 9 June – 15 June 2026
|308,256
|15.23
|4,695,715
|Accumulated under the program
|3,332,030
|15.18
|50,569,970
With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 85,002,999 own shares, corresponding to 5.86% of the total number of outstanding shares.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investors and equity analysts:
VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG
Mads Thinggaard
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469
Attachments