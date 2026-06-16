Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

Transactions during 9 June 2026 – 15 June 2026

On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 9 June – 15 June 2026:

Number of shares bought Average

purchase price Amount (DKK) Accumulated, last announcement



9 June 2026



10 June 2026



11 June 2026



12 June 2026



15 June 2026 3,023,774



7,856



102,636



88,147



25,117



84,500 15.17



14.96



15.10



15.14



15.27



15.50 45,874,256



117,514



1,549,845



1,334,775



383,569



1,310,012 Total, 9 June – 15 June 2026 308,256 15.23 4,695,715 Accumulated under the program 3,332,030 15.18 50,569,970

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 85,002,999 own shares, corresponding to 5.86% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact

Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG

Mads Thinggaard

Mobile no, +45 2025 5469

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