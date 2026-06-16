Alm. Brand A/S – Weekly report on share buybacks

 | Source: Alm. Brand A/S Alm. Brand A/S

Transactions during 9 June 2026 – 15 June 2026
On 7 May 2026, Alm. Brand A/S announced a share buy-back program of up to DKK 593 million, as described in company announcement no. 23/2026.

The program is carried out in accordance with the Regulation No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour Regulations.

The following transactions were made under the share buy-back program 9 June – 15 June 2026:

 Number of shares boughtAverage
purchase price		Amount (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement

9 June 2026

10 June 2026

11 June 2026

12 June 2026

15 June 2026		3,023,774

7,856

102,636

88,147

25,117

84,500		15.17

14.96

15.10

15.14

15.27

15.50		45,874,256

117,514

1,549,845

1,334,775

383,569

1,310,012
Total, 9 June – 15 June 2026308,25615.234,695,715
Accumulated under the program3,332,03015.1850,569,970

With the transactions stated above Alm. Brand A/S holds a total of 85,002,999 own shares, corresponding to 5.86% of the total number of outstanding shares.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:

Investors and equity analysts:                 

VP, Head of Investor Relations & ESG        
Mads Thinggaard                 
Mobile no, +45 2025 5469                

Attachments


Attachments

Alm Brand_Share buyback 9 June-15 June 2026 AS 31 2026 - Transactions under share buyback program
GlobeNewswire

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