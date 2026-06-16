Amogy and KOWA Form Partnership to Provide Ammonia Cracking-Based Hydrogen Supply in Japan

NEW YORK AND TOKYO, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Amogy, a provider of mature, scalable, and efficient ammonia-to-hydrogen and ammonia-to-power solutions, and KOWA Company, Ltd. (KOWA) today announced a partnership to bring ammonia cracking-based hydrogen supply solutions in Japan, following the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the two companies in April 2026.

Through the collaboration, Amogy and KOWA will jointly explore opportunities to deploy ammonia cracking-based hydrogen supply solutions, with an initial focus on Japan's Chubu region. The companies will assess how ammonia can serve as a practical and efficient carrier for hydrogen, enabling the transportation, storage, and delivery of low-carbon hydrogen to support industrial applications and broader energy infrastructure development.

As Japan accelerates efforts to establish a hydrogen-based economy and advance its decarbonization objectives, ammonia is increasingly being recognized as a critical energy carrier capable of overcoming many of the logistical challenges associated with hydrogen transportation and storage. By converting ammonia back into hydrogen through advanced cracking technologies at the point of use, stakeholders can unlock new pathways for delivering hydrogen where it is needed while utilizing existing ammonia supply chains and infrastructure.

The partnership combines Amogy's proprietary ammonia cracking technology and expertise in ammonia-based energy systems with KOWA's extensive business network, industrial capabilities, and longstanding presence in the Japanese market. Together, the companies aim to enable a robust hydrogen supply chain and support Japan's long-term energy transition goals.

“We are pleased to be working with KOWA to support the development of Japan’s hydrogen economy,” said Seonghoon Woo, CEO of Amogy. “As one of the world's leading markets for hydrogen and ammonia adoption, Japan is uniquely positioned to pioneer innovative energy solutions. We believe partnerships like this can play an important role in demonstrating how ammonia cracking technology can support the development of future hydrogen supply infrastructure and accelerate the broader hydrogen economy.”

About Amogy

Amogy provides carbon-free energy solutions to decarbonize hard-to-abate sectors like power generation, maritime shipping, and heavy industry. Proven in real-world applications, its patented ammonia cracking technology offers a mature, scalable, and highly efficient method for splitting ammonia into hydrogen and nitrogen. The produced hydrogen is directed to integrated fuel cells or hydrogen engines, generating high-performance power with zero carbon emissions.

Amogy is headquartered in Brooklyn, New York, with additional locations including Houston, Texas, and Seoul, South Korea. Amogy is backed by investors including Amazon’s Climate Pledge Fund, SK Innovation, Aramco Ventures, Mitsubishi Corporation, Samsung Heavy Industries, BHP Ventures, and AP Ventures. For more information, follow Amogy on LinkedIn , X , Instagram , Threads , Facebook , and YouTube , or visit www.amogy.co .

Media Contact: amogy@marketbridge.com

About KOWA

KOWA Company, Ltd. is actively advancing its decarbonization strategy by promoting the development of sustainable energy supply chains centered on green hydrogen and green ammonia. Leveraging its global business platform and experience in industrial and energy-related sectors, KOWA is working to establish integrated value chains covering production, transportation, storage, and utilization of next-generation fuels. The company is also exploring opportunities to utilize ammonia as an efficient hydrogen carrier, contributing to the realization of a low-carbon hydrogen society and supporting broader energy transition efforts in Japan and overseas.

KOWA Company, Ltd. is a Japan-based global enterprise with a history of over 130 years. As the core company of the Kowa Group, it operates across a wide range of business fields, including trading of textiles, machinery, and construction materials, as well as the manufacturing and sales of pharmaceuticals, medical devices, vision-related products, and energy-saving and energy-generation equipment.

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