A1 Garage Door Service Announces Expansion into Philadelphia Offering a Free Friends and Family Tune-up and Inspection

PHILADELPHIA, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A1 Garage Door Service , an established national leader in the garage door service and sales industry, announced today its expansion into the Philadelphia market, bringing its proven service model and customer-first approach to homeowners across the region. To mark its entry into the market, A1 will offer a free Friends and Family tune-up and inspection to the first 20 customers who schedule service, giving homeowners in Philadelphia an opportunity to experience the company’s family-first approach firsthand.

"We're excited to bring the A1 Garage family to Philadelphia," said Zachary Crews, area manager at A1 Garage Door Service. "Our promise to this community goes beyond fixing garage doors. It's about showing up, doing right by people, and becoming a neighbor you can count on. That's how we operate everywhere we go, and that's exactly what Philadelphia will see from us."

Founded in 2007, A1 Garage Door Service has grown into one of the most recognized names in the home services industry. The company provides residential garage door repair, maintenance, and installation, working with all major brands and manufacturers. Today, A1 operates in more than 18 states with a team of background-checked, professionally trained technicians.

"Philadelphia is a city that values hard work and honest service," said Crews. "That aligns with who we are. We're not just expanding our footprint, we're building relationships and earning trust one customer at a time."

Nationally, TMII Enterprises, which includes A1 Garage Door Service, Don's Garage Doors, and Garage Door Doctor, serves more than 36 markets with highly trained technicians and support teams across 18 states. The organization's focus is on investing in people, training, and community partnerships to support long-term, sustainable growth.

To schedule a free Friends and Family tune-up and inspection or to learn more about garage door services in Philadelphia and surrounding areas, visit a1garage.com/areas-served/philadelphia-pa-garage-door-repair-installation-near-you/ or call (856) 242-1986.

About A1 Garage Door Service

A1 is a leading provider of residential repair and replacement garage door services across the United States. Founded in 2007, A1 has established a longstanding reputation for providing the highest quality customer service available in its 33 served markets. More information can be found at www.a1garage.com.