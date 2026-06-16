Sleenova Launches Solution to Americans Wanting Phone-Free Sleep

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The average American spends 6 to 9 hours a day staring at a screen. For many users, that habit bleeds into the nighttime. Often, that lack of sleep is due to having a mobile device nearby. That is why Sleenova has released a new technology to help improve sleep without phone distractions.

Phone-free sleep is crucial to a well-rounded bedtime routine. The goal is to reduce digital stimulation so the mind, body, and senses can relax and fall into deep, relaxing sleep. The problem is, the closer the phone or tablet is to the pillow, the more late-night notifications and social media alerts entice users to unlock and check email or watch videos.

There has to be a new way to approach sleep awareness, and many Americans are “waking up” to the idea of better, screen-free sleep hygiene.

The Growing Popularity of Sleep Audio

More adults are turning to background sleep audio to build better sleep habits. Everything from turning on a white noise app to listening to rain falling from an audio recording ensures longer and deeper sleep.

Having audio playing is comforting. It helps regulate the body and shift the mind into a space where sleep is possible, rather than endlessly running through how the day went or what tasks need to happen tomorrow.

Sleep audio is also a buffer against loud cars, walkers, dogs barking, pub noise, and other environmental issues. With audio playing, the mind can focus on familiar sounds, allowing the body to rest.

Why Existing Sleep Audio Solutions Create New Problems

The trick to good sleep quality using sleep audio is finding the right tool. Most of the time, it’s a smartphone, Bluetooth speaker, or earbuds. Each has its own advantages and frustrations. Earbuds can feel awkward or painful when trying to sleep on one side. Speakers can fill a room with sound but are likely to annoy people in nearby rooms or on other floors.

A phone playing rainstorm audio can bug a partner. Plus, it can trigger notifications, completely defeating the point of having audio playing in the background.

These issues are why so many consumers are turning to sleep earbuds alternatives that deliver the same audio quality without the discomfort. Consumers want ways to reduce interruptions and limit screen dependency to cultivate healthier nighttime habits.

It’s about overall wellness at night, during a nap, or when traveling in an unfamiliar space. Setting clear digital boundaries fosters intentional living far from work emails and endless notifications. The bedroom should be a sacred space for resetting the mind, body, and soul. That shift is why there is now a call for a digital detox before bed.

How New Technology Addresses Problem

The Sleenova SoundMask offers a wearable sleep system designed for better comfort, privacy, and phone-free experiences. Instead of relying on traditional headphones or earbuds that can feel awkward during sleep, the SoundMask brings light blocking, sleep audio, and all-night comfort together in one unified design.

Users are treated to a full-blackout sleep mask that helps reduce light exposure, along with pressure-free 3D eye cups designed to remain comfortable throughout the night. At the same time, the SoundMask offers sleep headphones for side sleepers without the need for earbuds that push inside the ear canal.

Not just white noise, Sleenova’s built-in sounds are tuned specifically for sleep. Its custom sleep soundscapes are designed to feel softer, fuller, and easier to listen to than standard white noise, helping mask nighttime distractions without feeling sharp, repetitive, or tiring. This creates a more comfortable listening experience for users who want to fall asleep faster and stay relaxed through the night.

Wearers can load audio into the device and access it without needing a smartphone tucked under a pillow or left on the bedside table, creating a more intentional bedtime space. With simple one-tap sleep features, products like the SoundMask help people build a calmer evening routine and wake up feeling more rested and prepared for whatever the morning holds.

Designed for Modern Sleep Challenges

The modern American adult has a diverse number of roles to play throughout the day. Remote workers might require a midday break after shuttling kids to school, grabbing groceries, and fitting in a workout between meetings. Frequent travelers trying to relax in unfamiliar hotel rooms or commuters hoping to take a power nap on the train can enjoy a distraction-free zone with the SoundMask.

It’s the unique combination of blackout comfort, private audio, offline playback, and a surprising battery life of up to 20 hours that ensures sleep is not only possible, but better.

A Better Bedtime Routine Starts with Fewer Distractions

The simple fact is that modern Americans are having a new conversation around how to get a better night’s sleep. It’s no longer about how many hours one gets, but how deep and uninterrupted the time available is.

Shifts in rest are why interest in phone-free sleep and personalized audio is driving new technological developments. Products like the Sleenova SoundMask align with how sleep technology continues to evolve for a side, back, stomach, or any other type of sleeper.

The more Americans desire a better bedtime routine, the better products will get, and Sleenova’s SoundMask helps to avoid screens and other unwanted distractions from interrupting a relaxing, rejuvenating trip to dreamland.

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