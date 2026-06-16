OSS Receives $8.4 Million Contract from a Leading Defense and Technology Solutions Company

OSS to deliver 91 best-in-class high-performance 3U short-depth-servers designed for surveillance of low band signals

Platform is estimated to have a potential value of approximately $44 million over the next four years

ESCONDIDO, Calif., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS or the Company) (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged Enterprise Class compute for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the edge, today announced a $8.4 million initial contract from a leading defense and technology solutions company. OSS expects the first shipments to commence in 2026 and contribute to revenue throughout the year.

Under the terms of the initial contract, OSS will deliver 91 high-performance 3U short-depth servers (SDS) designed to process large volumes of signal surveillance data and deliver real-time AI analysis, converting raw signals into actionable situational awareness. OSS’s 3U SDS platform is purpose-built for demanding defense applications, combining a compact 20-inch depth, removable NVMe storage canisters, and secure single-command data erase capability to deliver Enterprise Class compute in space-constrained, data-sensitive environments. OSS believes the platform has the potential to contribute approximately $44 million in total revenue over the next four years, subject to customer orders, program continuation and funding.

“OSS is pleased to have been selected by a leading defense and technology solutions company to support an intelligence platform for the U.S. Department of Defense. Over the past two years we have added multiple new programs with this prime defense customer, which we believe reflects the value of our technology and engineering capabilities, and furthers our strategy to expand our Enterprise Class compute and storage products deeper into next-generation U.S. Department of Defense initiatives,” stated OSS President and CEO, Mike Knowles.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding ‘edge.’ OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions aim to address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and OSS has delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As one of the fastest growing segments of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require—and OSS delivers—the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com . You can also follow OSS on X, YouT u be , and Linke d In .

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "aim," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "suggest," "strategy," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions or phrases, or the negative of those expressions or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, those relating to expected revenues, generation of defense applications, expectations and amounts of follow-on orders and growth or total aggregate revenue with this customer. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of its plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to the potential and/or the results of program awards and future orders with this customer or other defense customers, delays in orders, availability of government funding and appropriations, termination or modification of government programs, any actual revenue derived from awards, the future adoption of technologies or applications that may compete with the Company's expansion of its offerings and/or relationship with defense customers and/or other geopolitical, supply chain or economic instabilities including, compliance with applicable export control and regulatory requirements. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Media Contacts:

Robert Kalebaugh

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Tel (858) 518-6154

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