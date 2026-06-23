One Stop Systems Set to Join US Small-Cap Russell 2000® Index

ESCONDIDO, Calif., June 23, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (“OSS” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged high performance compute (“HPC”) for artificial intelligence (“AI”), machine learning (“ML”) and sensor processing at the edge, today announced that OSS is expected to join the US small-cap Russell 2000® Index, expected to be effective when the US market opens on June 29th as part of the 2026 Russell indexes reconstitution. Membership in the Russell 2000® Index, which remains in place for half a year beginning June 2026, is based on membership in the broad-market Russell 3000® Index. OSS’s stock is also expected to be automatically added to the appropriate growth and value indexes.

“I am proud to announce OSS’s anticipated inclusion in the US small-cap Russell 2000® Index, a milestone that we believe validates the progress we have made executing on our multi-year growth strategy. This is a testament to the hard work of our team and the strength of our growing platform that we believe is well positioned across defense and commercial markets. Inclusion into the Russell 2000 is expected to help expand our access to both passive and active institutional investors, and we look forward to building on this momentum as we continue to pursue significant opportunities ahead for OSS and our shareholders,” stated OSS President and CEO, Mike Knowles.

Russell indexes are widely used by investment managers and institutional investors for index funds and as benchmarks for active investment strategies. According to data as of the end of June 2025, approximately $12.2 trillion in assets are benchmarked against the Russell U.S. indexes, which belong to FTSE Russell, the global index provider.

For more information on the Russell 2000® Index and the Russell indexes reconstitution, go to the “Russell Reconstitution” section on the FTSE Russell website.

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the entire AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As one of the fastest growing segments of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com . You can also follow OSS on X , YouTube , and LinkedIn .

Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "aim," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "suggest," "strategy," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions or phrases, or the negative of those expressions or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, current statements regarding One Stop Systems’ inclusion in the Russell 2000® Index and related Russell U.S. Indexes, the anticipated timing and effectiveness of such inclusion, potential increased visibility among institutional investors, potential trading volume and liquidity benefits, and the Company’s ability to execute its growth strategy. These statements are based on current expectations and beliefs and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks relating to changes in Russell index methodology or eligibility requirements, the timing or implementation of index reconstitution, market conditions, investor interest, trading activity in the Company’s securities, macroeconomic conditions, customer orders and program timing, supply chain constraints, competitive conditions. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Media Contacts:

Robert Kalebaugh

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Tel (858) 518-6154

Email contact