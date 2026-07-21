OSS Receives Production Order from Commercial Robotics Customer

Initial production order valued at approximately $2.2 million

Production order follows successful completion of prototype delivery, testing and validation

OSS expects cumulative program orders of $10 million to $15 million over the next five years

ESCONDIDO, Calif., July 21, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Stop Systems, Inc. (OSS or the Company) (Nasdaq: OSS), a leader in rugged Enterprise Class compute for artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML) and sensor processing at the edge, today announced it has received an approximate $2.2 million production order from a manufacturer of autonomous construction and mining equipment. The order follows the successful completion of prototype delivery, testing, and validation, and marks the platform’s transition into production deployment.

Under the order, OSS will deliver its Gen5 ruggedized, 3U, liquid-cooled, short-depth server (SDS), engineered to support commercial autonomous operation of heavy equipment in the construction and mining sectors. Deliveries are expected to begin in the third quarter of 2026 and continue through the third quarter of 2027. OSS continues to anticipate cumulative program orders of $10 million to $15 million over the next five years.

“This production order marks an important milestone in our relationship with this autonomous construction and mining equipment manufacturer and reflects the successful transition of this program from prototype development into production deployment,” said Mike Knowles, President and CEO of OSS. “Moving into production reinforces the confidence our customer placed in OSS when they selected us to replace their incumbent compute provider, with our platforms validated through extensive testing in demanding mobile environments. We believe this program demonstrates the growing adoption of our solutions in commercial autonomy platforms and supports our continued growth beyond defense and aerospace markets.”

About One Stop Systems

One Stop Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: OSS) is a leader in AI enabled solutions for the demanding 'edge'. OSS designs and manufactures Enterprise Class compute and storage products that enable rugged AI, sensor fusion and autonomous capabilities without compromise. These hardware and software platforms bring the latest data center performance to harsh and challenging applications, whether they are on land, sea or in the air.

OSS products include ruggedized servers, compute accelerators, flash storage arrays, and storage acceleration software. These specialized compact products are used across multiple industries and applications, including autonomous trucking and farming, as well as aircraft, drones, ships and vehicles within the defense industry.

OSS solutions address the overall AI workflow, from high-speed data acquisition to deep learning, training and large-scale inference, and have delivered many industry firsts for industrial OEM and government customers.

As one of the fastest growing segments of the multi-billion-dollar edge computing market, AI enabled solutions require-and OSS delivers-the highest level of performance in the most challenging environments without compromise.

OSS products are available directly or through global distributors. For more information, go to www.onestopsystems.com . You can also follow OSS on X, YouTube , and LinkedIn .



Forward-Looking Statements

One Stop Systems cautions you that statements in this press release that are not a description of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Words such as, but not limited to, "anticipate," "aim," "believe," "contemplate," "continue," "could," "design," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "seek," "should," "suggest," "strategy," "target," "will," "would," and similar expressions or phrases, or the negative of those expressions or phrases, are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, current statements regarding expected revenues, generation of commercial applications, expectations and amounts of follow-on orders and growth or total aggregate revenue with this customer. These statements are based on the Company's current beliefs and expectations. The inclusion of forward-looking statements should not be regarded as a representation by One Stop Systems or its partners that any of its plans or expectations will be achieved, including but not limited to the potential and/or the results of program awards and future orders with this customer or other commercial customers, delays in orders, OSS's products for autonomous construction and mining equipment and in heavy equipment environments, the performance reliability of the platform in certain conditions, and the timing of shipments to fulfill orders and revenue recognized. Actual results may differ from those set forth in this press release due to the risk and uncertainties inherent in our business, including risks described in our prior press releases and in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), including under the heading "Risk Factors" in our latest Annual Report on Form 10-K and any subsequent filings with the SEC. You are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date hereof, and the company undertakes no obligation to revise or update this press release to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof. All forward-looking statements are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement, which is made under the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Media Contacts:

Robert Kalebaugh

One Stop Systems, Inc.

Tel (858) 518-6154

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