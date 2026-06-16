2Checkout’s CommerceNow: 10 Years of Digital Commerce Strategy, Free and Live June 23

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 2Checkout, a global leader in payment and commerce solutions for digital goods, a Verifone company, today announced the 10th annual CommerceNow, its free virtual summit scheduled for June 23, 2026. The event is open to professionals worldwide who are serious about scaling digital businesses across borders.

CommerceNow has grown into one of the most anticipated events on the digital commerce calendar, a space where SaaS founders, subscription leaders, global expansion teams, and payments professionals come together to exchange proven strategies. This year’s edition marks a milestone: ten years of bringing the brightest minds in digital commerce into the same virtual room, and the agenda reflects that growth.

Attendees who join the event will have the opportunity to explore with industry thought-leaders the forces reshaping online selling in 2026: AI and how it’s changing acquisition and pricing; how to optimize subscriptions at scale; strategies for expanding into new markets without the compliance burdens; and where fraud and chargeback risk is headed next. With eight expert speakers delivering sessions designed for immediate application, CommerceNow will offer answers to the questions enterprise stakeholders are dealing with today.

“Every day, we help digital companies navigate the complexity of global selling – payments, compliance and the conversion challenges of operating across markets. CommerceNow '26 is an extension of that commitment. This year, AI is changing what growth looks like for digital businesses, and we wanted to build a day that helps merchants figure out what actually maximizes their opportunities, in a new world of possibilities,” said Nataliya Shadykulova, Head of New Business, EMEA at 2Checkout, and host of CommerceNow 2026.

Confirmed speakers for this year’s edition include Richard Hill, Founder and CEO of eComOne; Gia Laudi, Chief Strategist at Customer-Led; Taru Aalto, Chief Customer Officer at Netigate, and many other headliners.

Past events have attracted more than 2,000 attendees from more than 100 countries joining the live stream to get actionable insights and engage with the speakers. Registration is free and open now. Secure your spot and browse the agenda at: www.2checkout.com/lp/commerce-now2026.html.





About 2Checkout

Verifone’s 2Checkout platform is an all-in-one digital sales optimization solution that drives sales growth across online channels while managing the sales process from end-to-end to allow clients to focus on innovation and delivering exceptional customer experiences.

Learn more at 2Checkout.com.

Media contact:

Press@VERIFONE.com

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