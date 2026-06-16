HydroGraph Certifies Modern Dispersions as Compounding Partner for Scale Graphene Masterbatch Production in North America

LEOMINSTER, Mass., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (“HydroGraph” or the “Company”) today announced that Modern Dispersions, Inc. (MDI) has earned certification as a qualified HydroGraph Compounding Partner following completion of HydroGraph’s rigorous technical and commercial qualification process.

Based in Leominster, Massachusetts, with a second facility in Fitzgerald, Georgia, MDI brings more than five decades of carbon black compounding expertise and large-scale production capabilities to HydroGraph’s growing Compounding Partner Network. The company operates 18 extrusion lines with approximately 300 million pounds of annual production capacity, positioning it to support commercial-scale graphene-enhanced formulations across North American markets.

MDI’s qualification as a Compounding Partner reflects its demonstrated ability to process and disperse advanced carbon materials, including nanocarbons, into polymer systems with consistent performance and quality control.

“Modern Dispersions brings deep expertise in carbon-based materials and high-volume compounding,” said Kjirstin Breure, President and Chief Executive Officer of HydroGraph. “Their ability to achieve consistent dispersion of challenging carbon materials at commercial scale makes them a strong partner as we expand the availability of Fractal Graphene™ across North American manufacturing markets.”

Founded in 1967, Modern Dispersions is a family-owned business with approximately 250 employees across two U.S. facilities. The company has an established reputation in the compounding industry for delivering high-quality carbon black masterbatches and specialty compounds used in demanding industrial applications while also maintaining an active research and development focus on emerging nanocarbon technologies.

MDI has conducted development work involving nanocarbons including graphene oxide, electrically conductive carbon black, carbon nanotubes, and graphite grades to improve electrical conductivity, thermal conductivity, tensile strength, and barrier properties in polymer systems. Its research demonstrates how nanocarbon additives can enable significant performance improvements at lower loading levels, an approach that aligns closely with HydroGraph’s Fractal Graphene™ technology.

“Achieving HydroGraph Compounding Partner certification reflects our continued commitment to advanced materials innovation,” said Jan Kozma, VP of Sales of Modern Dispersions, Inc. “Our experience working with carbon nanomaterials and specialty concentrates positions us well to help customers integrate graphene into commercial polymer applications.”

MDI serves a diverse range of markets including agricultural film, pipe, wire and cable, geomembranes, food packaging, electronic packaging, consumer electronics, textiles, and household plastic products. Its dual-facility footprint provides geographic flexibility and supply redundancy for customers across North America.

As part of HydroGraph’s Compounding Partner Program , certified partners such as MDI are qualified to support customers seeking performance improvements, lightweighting, conductivity, and functional enhancements using graphene at low addition rates.

Learn more about HydroGraph’s Compounding Partner Program: https://hydrograph.com/lp-compounding-partner-program/

About Modern Dispersions

Modern Dispersions, Inc. (MDI) is a leading thermoplastic compounder and concentrate maker based in Leominster, MA. MDI is respected in the market for providing the best value and highest quality carbon black masterbatches, conductive compounds, and specialty additive concentrates. MDI products can be found in agricultural film, pressure pipe, electronics packaging, wire and cable, and automotive parts. In addition to its standard product portfolio, MDI works closely with customers to develop specialty proprietary grades. For more information, visit www.moderndispersions.com .

About Hydrograph

HydroGraph is a leading producer of pristine graphene using an “explosion synthesis” process, which allows for exceptional purity, low energy use, and identical batches. The quality, performance, and consistency of HydroGraph’s graphene follow the Advanced Carbons Council Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/ . For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/hydrograph/ and X at https://x.com/HydroGraphInc .

Trademarks: HydroGraph™ and Fractal Graphene™

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains certain “forward-looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” as defined under applicable Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and information can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “upon”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plans” or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable, and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph’s ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; stakeholder engagement; marketing and transportation costs; loss of markets; volatility of commodity prices; inability to access sufficient capital from internal and external sources, and/or inability to access sufficient capital on favorable terms; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; and other risks. HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management’s best judgment based on information currently available.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:

Matt Kreps

Senior Vice President of Capital Markets and Investor Relations

+1-214-597-8200

matt.kreps@hydrograph.com

Len Fernandes

Firecracker PR for HydroGraph

len@firecrackerpr.com

888-317-4687