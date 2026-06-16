RoxStart AI Logistics Launches Agentic AI Platform Built for the Small to Mid-Sized Brokers and Carriers Overlooked by Current AI Solutions

TUCKER, Ga., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, RoxStart AI Logistics unveils its agentic AI platform specifically created for small- and mid-size trucking carriers and brokers that have historically been underserved by enterprise technology solutions. RoxStart is modernizing a market segment that represents 99.3% of trucking carriers and makes up 50% of U.S. freight capacity by deploying AI to automate their workflows without requiring a deeply technical team. The platform has already proven successful in testing with Sherpa Auto Transport, transforming its pricing model and increasing profit and revenue.

The Biggest Turning Point Since the 1980s

Since the Reagan-era deregulation of the trucking industry, few developments have had the potential to reshape transportation operations on a similar scale. The May 2026 Supreme Court ruling in Montgomery v. Caribe Transport II, LLC has heightened the need for accessible logistics tech. While AI adoption continues to accelerate, most available solutions are designed for the 1%: the larger carriers and brokerages with significant technology budgets and dedicated innovation teams.

Now that 100% of freight brokers could be held liable for hiring unsafe carriers, there’s increased pressure on brokers to demonstrate reasonable care in carrier selection and monitoring. With freight brokers facing increased scrutiny around carrier selection, the burden of documenting carrier qualifications and safety practices has grown significantly. Every load shipped by the 580,000 carriers in the U.S. now requires a higher level of diligence and recordkeeping, creating new operational demands across the transportation industry.

“There are trucking companies moving 50% of America's freight who aren't Fortune 500 fleets. They're small fleet carriers running a handful of trucks who have been locked out of the AI conversation due to costs and limited back office support,” said Katie Helton, CEO of RoxStart AI Logistics and licensed attorney with decades of logistics experience. “We built RoxStart because we believe the next wave of logistics innovation belongs to them, and we have the advantage of real-world expertise that other tech companies don’t have when building tech for this industry.”

Agentic AI for Trucking in 2026 and Beyond

Logistics is ripe for innovation, but that’s made difficult by the industry's rather extreme fragmentation. The small to mid-market is the largest open AI category in enterprise technology, and as of now, only 10% of logistics AI implementations have measurable AI results. To address that, RoxStart has developed a suite of agentic AI modules designed to automate workflows.

The first available module is RoxVault, an AI-driven carrier vetting platform that gives brokers the urgently needed compliance infrastructure required by the Supreme Court ruling holding brokers liable for unsafe carriers. Without proper compliance records, the small to mid-size brokers and carriers are at risk of losing insurance, loads, revenue, and potentially shutting down. RoxVault gives every broker the automatic, timestamped vetting record that turns this new liability into a defensible position the moment they need it.

“The freight industry is at an inflection point. Regulatory change and mounting pressure to use AI for operational efficiency are converging in ways that will separate the winners from the laggards," said Rod Turner, Founder of Manhattan Street Capital and Strategic Advisor to RoxStart with decades of AI experience. "Small- and mid-sized trucking companies represent one of the largest underserved markets in the country, and the company that earns their trust with real, deployable AI will capture extraordinary long-term value. RoxStart's singular focus on this segment isn't just a market strategy—it's a reflection of where the industry is inevitably headed."

Proven Results at Launch: RoxStart’s Pricing Engine Drove 3.73x EBITDA in 12 months

RoxStart has already successfully tested its agentic AI in real-world scenarios, proving the technology is capable and ready to scale. This initial deployment demonstrates the substantial potential to disrupt the trucking landscape in favor of the 99.3%.

One of the most persistent challenges for the market is reactive pricing—jobs are priced based on current market conditions and guesswork, resulting in inconsistent pricing, compressed margins, and difficulty supporting higher-cost transaction types. To solve this problem, RoxStart deployed its AI pricing module with affiliate partner Sherpa Auto Transport to improve their pricing using historical data and a live market-conditions feedback loop.

The results have been significant:

3.73x EBITDA growth from ~$300k in 2024 to ~$1.12M in 2025

+18.1% net revenue per dispatch

Rebate spend down 92% from ~$10.28/dispatch to ~$0.83/dispatch





“The results we’re seeing with Sherpa Auto Transport are very promising for what we plan to deliver more broadly this year,” said Brantley Kendall, CTO of RoxStart AI Logistics. “We’re in a period of change the industry hasn’t seen since the trucking industry was deregulated in the 80s. We know small- and mid-sized trucking companies don’t have time or money to waste troubleshooting new technology, which is why we’ve conducted deep testing to ensure what we’re offering will not only fit into their existing workflows, but also improve their outcomes.”

The Team Shaping the Future of Trucking

Founded by logistics operators who experienced firsthand the challenges facing small- and mid-sized trucking companies, RoxStart has a unique foundation and practical understanding of the industry's operational realities. This foundation empowered them to create an agentic AI solution built for how trucking businesses actually work—not how Silicon Valley assumes they work.

RoxStart is launching RoxVault to brokers in July, with additional modules for both carriers and brokers to release later this year. Learn more at www.roxstart.com and www.manhattanstreetcapital.com/roxstart-ai .

About RoxStart AI Logistics

RoxStart AI Logistics is an AI-powered transportation and logistics technology company focused on helping carriers, brokerages, dispatchers, shippers, and freight operators work smarter, faster, and more efficiently. Built by transportation leaders with real operational experience, RoxStart develops practical AI solutions designed to address real-world challenges across logistics operations, compliance, carrier management, freight visibility, workflow efficiency, and business growth.

The company is focused on modernizing transportation through intelligent, scalable technology that supports the businesses moving freight every day. RoxStart shares insights and innovation across freight, logistics, AI in trucking, transportation technology, operational strategy, and the evolving future of supply chain operations.