The Backbone of American Freight Just Got Less Protection

TUCKER, Ga., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RoxStart AI Logistics issued the following open letter today to the trucking industry regarding the gaps exposed by the Supreme Court’s Montgomery ruling and what that gap means for small to midsize brokers.

This spring, the Supreme Court handed down a ruling that reshapes who bears the risk in freight brokerage. Across the logistics industry, we—especially the tech providers and the investors—need to catch up to what the Montgomery v. Caribe Transport II ruling means for the businesses with the least room to absorb it. This case has shined a glaring light on a massive segment of the American economy that Silicon Valley has underserved and ignored. But the future of innovation in this industry belongs to the small- and mid-size trucking carriers and brokers.

Most freight brokerages in this country don't have a compliance department or in-house counsel. They run on a handful of people who know the business inside and out, carrying significant legal and operational exposure with little backup—and a huge share of the industry is built exactly that way, at brokerages doing under a million dollars a year in revenue. Those businesses keep freight moving in this country, yet they rarely receive technology designed around the realities of how they operate.

The Montgomery ruling means freight brokers can no longer rely on the federal preemption provisions of the Federal Aviation Administration Authorization Act (FAAAA) to categorically block state-law negligent carrier selection claims. In many cases, courts will now evaluate whether a broker acted reasonably instead of ending the lawsuit at the threshold based on federal preemption. Instead, brokers now must be ready to defend whether they exercised reasonable care in selecting a carrier—potentially years after the shipment occurred, and in some cases before a jury.

As a licensed attorney, I know what that process looks like. Having spent time both testifying under oath for legal proceedings and in the dentist’s chair for a root canal, I’d choose the root canal every time. Even when you’ve acted with integrity and know you did the right thing, testifying under oath about decisions made months or, more likely, years earlier is incredibly difficult—especially when you’re relying on memory instead of contemporaneous documentation. The longer the gap between the event and the lawsuit, the harder it becomes to accurately reconstruct what happened.

That’s why vetting a carrier and proving it happened are two very different things. Most brokers already know this in their gut, even if no one's put words to it. Plenty of brokers do the diligent work—checking authority, checking insurance, reviewing safety history, some of them on every single load. But ask them to produce a record showing exactly what they did for one specific shipment, two years later, with the employee who made that call long gone from the company. Most can't. They remember their process. They can't prove they followed it for that load, on that day, with that carrier—and "we have a process" doesn't hold up on a witness stand the way a verifiable record does.

That documentation gap hurts small to mid-sized brokers without legal teams the most. A large brokerage with a compliance department can pull a file on request. A three-person brokerage with a full inbox is left reconstructing a memory in a deposition, hoping it matches what actually happened.

This is the part of the job nobody sees. It doesn't show up in a sales pitch or a rate confirmation. It shows up two years later, when a shipment nobody quite remembers becomes the center of a lawsuit, and the only thing standing between a broker and a jury's verdict is whether they can prove, not just say, that the job was done right.

We built RoxStart because many of us spent years watching small carriers and brokers get treated as an afterthought by an industry and an economy that depends on them. We wanted to give the trucking industry tools that are built specifically for them by their peers who have lived the pain points. We designed RoxVault to address this exact problem that Montgomery has now brought into even sharper focus. It's one product, solving one piece of a much bigger job.

But the job is bigger than one product, and it's bigger than one company. Most logistics technology has been built for the fleets and brokerages that already had compliance departments and legal budgets to fall back on. The businesses moving roughly half of America's freight run lean, do the work by hand, and absorb enormous risk in the process. Yet they have been the last to benefit from many of the industry's innovations.

That has to change, starting now. Brokers and carriers like these have been carrying more of this industry's weight than they've gotten credit for, and it's time the tools finally caught up to them. Montgomery may ultimately be remembered less for the litigation it enabled and more for the transformation it accelerated. The companies that help close this documentation and compliance gap over the next several years will help define the next decade of freight brokerage.

Media Contact:

roxstart@bulleitgroup.com