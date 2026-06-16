Agora Data Adds GWC Warranty Vehicle Service Contract and Guaranteed Asset Protection Offerings for Auto Dealers

ARLINGTON, Texas, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Agora Data, Inc., a leading non-prime auto fintech platform, today announced a strategic partnership with GWC Warranty, a trusted leader in vehicle protection solutions for over 30 years. The partnership gives used-car dealers streamlined access to vehicle service contracts (VSC) and guaranteed asset protection (GAP) without adding complexity to the funding process.

Through the partnership, Agora dealers can offer eligible customers VSC and GAP products through the AgoraCapital platform. The integrated offerings help dealers optimize every sale, protect backend profitability, and improve the buying and vehicle ownership experience for consumers.

For dealers, VSC and GAP coverage remain important tools for revenue generation and customer satisfaction. The collaboration enables dealers to offer products that help consumers manage unexpected repair costs and address potential account balance deficiencies if a vehicle is totaled or stolen, while maintaining clean deal structures and predictable funding outcomes.

“Dealers want to sell backend products that drive customer satisfaction and ensure loan performance,” said Jeremy Beck, EVP of Revenue Operations and Head of Sales at Agora. “This partnership with GWC Warranty supports that objective by aligning trusted protection products with how dealers operate in the real world: efficiently, transparently, and with a focus on long-term performance and customer confidence.”

GWC vehicle protection solutions designed to enhance consumer confidence with day 1, mile one coverage, the freedom to travel worry-free with the flexibility to choose any licensed repair facility, and the assurance that only GWC’s products carry the MotorTrend® Recommended Best Buy designation for independent dealers. Combined with Agora’s data-driven platform, the partnership aims to reduce friction across the car-buying lifecycle while supporting stronger outcomes for both dealers and drivers.

“VSC and GAP products play an important role in helping consumers stay on the road and protect their investment,” said James Virgoe, SVP and Managing Partner, GWC Warranty (an APCO Holdings brand). “Working with Agora Data allows us to support dealers with vehicle protection solutions that are easy to explain and cover a wide range of vehicle types and buyer needs.”

The partnership reflects Agora’s continued focus on delivering value-added solutions that help its dealer network sell more cars, protect lifetime profitability, operate more efficiently, and reinforce consumer confidence in a competitive automotive retail environment.

The integration is expected to be available to dealers in Q3 2026.

To learn more, visit Agora Data and GWC Warranty at the National Independent Automobile Dealers Association (NIADA) Convention & Expo in Aurora, Colorado June 21-24 in booths 612 and 513, respectively.

Media contact:

Media@agoradata.com

About GWC Warranty

Since 1995, GWC has provided dealerships of all sizes with the right F&I solutions for used vehicles. Their products, training, and profit-building programs help dealers optimize every sale, with a best-in-class claims experience that helps strengthen dealer reputations. GWC has the only F&I products named a “MotorTrend Recommended Best Buy” for independent dealers and has an A+ rating from the Better Business Bureau. GWC Warranty is part of the APCO Holdings, LLC, family of brands, which has protected over 28 million customers and paid over $4.5 billion in claims. For more information about GWC Warranty, please visit gwcwarranty.com.

About Agora Data, Inc.

Agora Data, Inc. is a breakthrough non-prime auto fintech platform reinventing the infrastructure of automotive finance. By fusing artificial intelligence, machine learning, and modern capital markets technology, Agora is transforming how credit is evaluated, capital is deployed, and portfolios are scaled in a historically underserved market. Purpose-built for the next generation of financial services, Agora replaces legacy systems with a fully integrated, data-driven platform that delivers real-time insights, precision credit modeling, and seamless access to institutional capital. The result is faster decisions, stronger performance, and smarter growth for lenders and dealers, advancing Agora’s mission to drive smarter, more profitable consumer loan originations.

Agora has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation, launching the industry’s first asset-pooled non-prime auto securitization in 2020 and the first to bring U.S. auto loans on-chain as tokenized real-world assets. These milestones signal a fundamental shift toward a more transparent, liquid, and globally accessible automotive finance ecosystem. By combining embedded finance, intelligent automation, and next-generation funding solutions, Agora is not just modernizing auto finance, it is building the rails for the future. For more information, visit agoradata.com or call 1-877-592-4672.