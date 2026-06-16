VivoPower’s B Corporation Recertification Strengthens Its Sovereign Infrastructure Mandate; Tembo Qualified to Use B Corp Logo

VivoPower's recertification extends its continuous B Corp status to 2028, eight years after its initial certification in April 2018

The recertification provides verified third-party assurance of VivoPower's governance, environmental, and stakeholder accountability standards as the Company scales its sovereign AI data center platform across the Nordics, Western Europe, and the Middle East

Tembo Group has qualified under B Lab's brand review process to use the B Corp logo on its website, in addition to VivoPower's own continued use of the logo

LONDON, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VivoPower PLC (NASDAQ: VIVO) (“VivoPower” or the “Company”), a B Corp-certified global developer and owner of powered land and data center infrastructure for AI compute applications, today announced that it has been recertified as a Certified B Corporation™ by B Lab, the non-profit network that oversees the B Corp framework. VivoPower has held continuous B Corp status since its initial certification in April 2018, and the recertification carries that status forward to 2028.

The recertification is material to VivoPower's role as an independent partner to sovereign nations developing AI data center and powered land infrastructure. Sovereign clients building critical national digital infrastructure require operators with documented and independently verified governance, operational accountability, and environmental performance — not only because of the long-term nature of the underlying assets, but because national data, national compute capacity, and national energy supply are categories of infrastructure traditionally subject to the highest standards of public interest review. The B Corp framework is one of a small number of internationally recognized, third-party-audited governance frameworks that meet that standard.

VivoPower's latest verified B Impact Score is 86.6, compared with 83.0 at the 2021 recertification and 85.7 at the initial 2018 certification. The B Impact Assessment evaluates companies across five pillars — Governance, Workers, Community, Environment, and Customers. VivoPower scored highest in the Workers (26.4) and Environment (25.3) pillars and achieved the maximum score of 10.0 in the Mission Locked sub-pillar of Governance, reflecting the legal embedding of stakeholder accountability in VivoPower's governing documents.

Tembo logo usage

In connection with the recertification, B Lab has confirmed that Tembo e-LV B.V ("Tembo"), VivoPower's electric utility vehicle subsidiary, has qualified to use the B Corp logo on its website (temboelv.com) under B Lab's brand IP usage rules. Tembo's qualification follows B Lab's brand review process and reflects VivoPower's control over Tembo's product design and the alignment of Tembo's operations with the B Corp framework. Tembo is preparing for a planned Nasdaq listing through its previously announced business combination with Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited. VivoPower will continue to use the B Corp logo at vivopower.com.

Kevin Chin, Executive Chairman and CEO of VivoPower, said: "Recertification reflects work done by the team at VivoPower and, more recently, at Tembo to enhance governance architecture beyond the operating layers and to reinforce our commitment to the B Corp triple bottom line. For a company in our position, building infrastructure that sovereign clients will rely on for decades, with independent third-party-verified governance that goes beyond systems and processes, is a baseline requirement. We are pleased to extend the certification to 2028 and to see Tembo qualify to use the B Corp logo as it prepares for its planned Nasdaq listing."

About B Corp

Certified B Corporations meet B Lab's standards of verified social and environmental performance, accountability, and transparency. Certification requires a minimum score of 80 on the B Impact Assessment and legal embedding of stakeholder accountability in the company's governing documents. The B Corp framework currently comprises more than 10,800 certified companies across 102 countries and 163 industries. More information is available at www.bcorporation.net.

About VivoPower

Originally founded in 2014 and listed on Nasdaq since 2016, VivoPower is an award-winning B Corporation with data center and powered land infrastructure across Norway, Finland, and the United Arab Emirates. The Company’s mission is to be the independent, trusted partner for sovereign nations that develop and operate sustainable data center infrastructure, ensuring sovereign control over power, data, and national intelligence. In doing so, VivoPower helps sovereign nations bridge the gap between their energy assets and their AI ambitions by providing the Power-to-X infrastructure necessary to build and control their own domestic intelligence hubs.

About Tembo

Tembo electric utility vehicles (EUVs) are a 100% electric solution for ruggedized and/or customized applications for fleet owners in the mining, agriculture, energy utilities, defense, police, construction, infrastructure, government, humanitarian, and game safari industries. Tembo provides safe, high-performance off-road and on-road electric utility vehicles. Its core purpose is to provide safe and reliable electrification solutions for utility vehicle fleet owners, helping to perpetuate useful life, reduce costs, maximize return on assets, meet ESG goals, and seeks to further the circular economy. Tembo is a subsidiary of VivoPower, a Nasdaq-listed B Corporation.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication includes certain statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" for purposes of the U.S. federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements that refer to projections, forecasts, or other characterizations of future events or circumstances, including any underlying assumptions. The words "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intends," "may," "might," "plan," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project," "should," "would" and similar expressions may identify forward-looking statements, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, for example, statements about the appointment of advisory council members, the expected contributions of advisory council members, the Company's ability to execute on its AI infrastructure strategy, and the benefits of the events or transactions described in this communication. These statements are based on VivoPower's management's current expectations or beliefs and are subject to risk, uncertainty, and changes in circumstances. Actual results may vary materially from those expressed or implied by the statements herein due to changes in economic, business, competitive and/or regulatory factors, and other risks and uncertainties affecting the operation of VivoPower's business. These risks, uncertainties and contingencies include changes in business conditions, fluctuations in customer demand, changes in accounting interpretations, management of rapid growth, intensity of competition from other providers of products and services, changes in general economic conditions, geopolitical events and regulatory changes, and other factors set forth in VivoPower's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission. The information set forth herein should be read in light of such risks. VivoPower is under no obligation to, and expressly disclaims any obligation to, update or alter its forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions or otherwise.

Media Contacts

VivoPower: media@vivopower.com