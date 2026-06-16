Opti9 Technologies Named Exclusive North American Distributor for Virtuozzo

GARDEN CITY, N.Y., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Opti9 Technologies today announced a strategic partnership with Virtuozzo, becoming the exclusive distributor of Virtuozzo solutions across the United States and Canada. The agreement expands access to a modern, enterprise-grade virtualization platform that provides service providers and enterprises with a compelling alternative to traditional virtualization solutions.

The partnership comes at a pivotal time as organizations across North America seek alternatives to their current virtualization platforms amid significant market disruption, rising costs, and evolving licensing models. As IT leaders reassess long-term infrastructure strategies, many are looking for solutions that provide greater flexibility, predictable economics, and a clear path forward without compromising performance or enterprise capabilities.

By combining Virtuozzo's integrated virtualization, storage, and orchestration platform with Opti9's cloud infrastructure and migration expertise, the two companies are providing organizations with a streamlined path to modernize infrastructure, reduce operational complexity, and lower total cost of ownership.

"This agreement marks an important milestone for Opti9 and our partners," said Cory Mac Donell, Vice President of Sales at Opti9. "Organizations are actively looking for alternatives that reduce cost and risk without sacrificing performance or functionality. After deploying Virtuozzo within our own cloud infrastructure, we were impressed by its performance, flexibility, and overall value. Expanding our partnership allows us to help service providers and enterprises across North America confidently modernize their virtualization environments."

As part of its own cloud platform strategy, Opti9 evaluated several virtualization technologies before selecting Virtuozzo as a key component of its cloud infrastructure. Through this distribution agreement, Opti9 will leverage that firsthand operational experience to help customers successfully evaluate, deploy, and migrate to modern virtualization platforms.

"North America is one of the most important markets currently evaluating alternatives to traditional virtualization platforms and cloud infrastructure strategies, and Opti9 is an ideal partner to support that transition as we expand our presence across the region," said Ahmed Amni, Vice President of Sales at Virtuozzo. "Beyond adopting Virtuozzo within its own cloud operations, Opti9 recognized the broader opportunity for organizations seeking a more flexible and cost-efficient infrastructure platform. Their technical expertise and real-world experience will help customers accelerate modernization while reducing infrastructure costs."

As the exclusive North American distributor, Opti9 will provide sales, technical support, implementation services, and partner enablement programs for Virtuozzo solutions across the region, helping organizations accelerate adoption and maximize value from the platform.

About Opti9

Opti9 is a nationally recognized leader in technology consulting, drives digital transformation with services spanning data storage, DevOps, backup and recovery, and compliance-driven migration. Our business-first approach, backed by hybrid cloud certified specialists, supports businesses in achieving desired outcomes through innovative solutions. Opti9 has positioned itself as a trusted customer-centric provider. We architect and deliver secure, efficient cloud solutions, enabling businesses to harness the full benefits of the cloud. Opti9 is headquartered in North America, with data centers around the world. Right Workload. Right Cloud. Right Time.

About Virtuozzo

Virtuozzo is a leader in infrastructure system software for AI. We offer a next-generation operating system, orchestration, and management to service providers, SaaS companies, and the enterprise. Virtuozzo provides mainframe-like performance, reliability, and security while dramatically lowering overall cost and complexity. For more, visit https://virtuozzo.com.

Media contact: Shannon Peck, Marketing Manager| shannon.peck@opti9tech.com