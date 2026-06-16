CSG group presented the Trident multi-layered air defence system at Eurosatory 2026

The industrial and technology group CSG, together with its partners, presented the new Trident multi-layered air defence system at the international defence and security technology trade fair Eurosatory 2026 in Paris. The system is designed to protect military formations, strategic facilities and larger territorial units against a broad spectrum of aerial threats, including aircraft, helicopters, guided missiles, unmanned aerial vehicles and other types of targets.

The Trident system is designed as a modular short-, medium- and long-range air defence system. Its specific configuration may vary depending on the customer’s operational requirements. In addition to surface-to-air guided missiles, the system can also integrate assets using gun-based weapon systems, systems designed to counter drones and other unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as electronic warfare or jamming elements.

“The presentation of the Trident system at Eurosatory is proof of the continued development of our capabilities in the field of air defence. CSG Group has long demonstrated that it is able to execute complex international projects, integrate cutting-edge technologies from its own companies and foreign partners, and offer customers tailor-made solutions including financing, logistics and long-term support,” said Viktor Loužil, CSO at Excalibur International, which plays a main role within CSG group in the field of air defence systems.

A multi-layered air defence system as the result of international cooperation

Several companies from CSG Group, as well as a traditional foreign partner, are involved in the production and integration of the Trident system. Excalibur International is the architect and main integrator of the system and offers it to its customers worldwide. Retia manufactures radars for the Trident system and also supplies the command and control system. Tatra Trucks provides the Tatra Force chassis platforms on which the individual elements of the system are mounted. Tatra Defence is responsible for the development and production of armoured cabins for Tatra Force platform, superstructures and launcher systems for surface-to-air missiles. Cooperation’s strategic partner, Roketsan of Türkiye, supplies state of the art short-, medium- and long-range surface-to-air air defence missiles and launching structures.

This cooperation has created a solution that combines the experience of the Czech defence industry in vehicle platforms, radar technologies, system integration and command and control systems with the missile technologies of the Turkish strategic partner. A similar model of cooperation has already proven successful in previous Excalibur International projects, where Czech companies supplied, among other things, radars and Tatra chassis and played a key role in system architecture and integration.

In its standard configuration, the Trident system uses various types of surface-to-air missiles covering ranges up to 100 km utilizing IIR and Active RF Seekers. Thanks to this combination, the system can create a multi-layered air defence solution against various types of targets and respond to the changing conditions and requirements of the modern battlefield.

A Trident system battery includes several specialised vehicles on Tatra platforms. These include the FCC – Fire Control Center system in the form of the modular ReCUBE platform; the MLV – Missile Launching Vehicle; the MRV – Missile Reloading Vehicle; cutting-edge mobile 3D AESA radars ReSAURION – RSB21 with a range of 200 km and RSB41 with a range of 470 km; and the MSV – Maintenance Support Vehicle. In an expanded configuration, the Trident system can also be enhanced with C-UAS elements for protection against drones, such as the ReGUARD radar, gun-based weapon systems with airburst ammunition, and C-UAS interceptors, which are miniature surface-to-air guided missiles whose task is to kinetically engage enemy drones and thereby conserve the powerful surface-to-air missiles of the basic configuration.

Mobile reconnaissance, command, control and communication centre

The basic element of the Trident air defence system is the modular ReCUBE platform, developed and manufactured by Retia. ReCUBE is a mobile command, control and communication centre that provides integrated real-time control of the Trident system’s sensors, such as radars, electro-optical search and targeting elements, and effectors, such as surface-to-air launch platforms and gun-based weapon systems, using optical, radio and ground data links.

ReCUBE integrates state-of-the-art technologies for air reconnaissance, command, control and communication. The platform supports both standard and classified operating modes and meets strict requirements for electromagnetic compatibility, EMC, and protection against weapons of mass destruction. The architecture of the ReCUBE platform also enables its operational deployment not only within the Trident system, but also at other levels of air defence command, both tactical and strategic.

Excalibur International’s business successes in air defence systems

Trident builds on Excalibur International’s long-term activities in the field of complex air defence systems. In recent years, the company has been particularly successful in Southeast Asian markets, where it is carrying out major air defence projects. These experiences were followed by additional business contracts announced in April 2026, when Excalibur International concluded contracts in Southeast Asia worth nearly USD 2.5 billion for the supply of several batteries of multi-layered air defence systems on Tatra chassis. The contracts include not only the systems themselves, but also extensive logistics support, personnel training, spare parts deliveries, support infrastructure and the arrangement of export financing.

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