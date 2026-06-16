Motorcycle Power. Bicycle Price. FENGQS Launches the Q8 Plus Off-Road eBike.

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The gap between what riders want and what they can afford has defined the off-road e-bike market for years. High-power dual-motor bikes exist — but they carry $3,000–$5,000 price tags that put them out of reach for most buyers.

FENGQS launched the Q8 Plus to close that gap.

The Q8 Plus is a dual-motor 6000W electric off-road bike built for weekend trail riders, all-season commuters, and performance-focused riders who've been priced out of serious eMTB territory. It runs on 24-inch fat tires, a 7-level suspension system, and a UL2271-certified 1,200Wh battery — delivering the kind of terrain capability and power output the market typically reserves for machines that cost twice as much. The Q8 Plus is priced under $1,500. That's the story.





Dual Motors: The Advantage That Shows Up When It Matters

The Q8 Plus runs a dual brushless motor system producing 6000W of peak combined power. That distinction matters most in the conditions where single-motor bikes lose confidence: loose-surface climbs, low-traction corners, and sustained uphill grades on unstable terrain.

180 Nm of torque is available from a standstill. Acceleration is immediate and controllable. Maximum climb grade reaches 50 degrees — beyond the capability of most production e-bikes at any price point.

Top speed: 50 mph. For riders who want to keep pace with traffic on open roads or cover significant distance on mixed terrain, that figure matters.

Built for Every Surface, Every Season

The Q8 Plus rolls on 24-inch × 4-inch fat tires — professional-grade contact patches that maintain traction across sand, snow, mud, and loose gravel. Wide tires distribute rider weight over more surface area. That translates directly to stability on the terrain where narrower tires lose grip.

Dual hydraulic disc brakes provide modulated, all-weather stopping performance. Braking confidence on descents and in wet conditions is not an afterthought — it's a prerequisite for a bike operating at these speeds on this terrain.

The 7-level suspension system combines a high-performance front fork, seat post spring, and rear shock absorber. Trail impacts are absorbed before they reach the rider. The result is a composed ride on broken pavement, fire roads, and technical singletrack alike.





Range Without Anxiety

The 60V 20Ah battery (1,200Wh, UL2271 certified) delivers 90 to 120 miles of real-world range depending on assist level, terrain, and rider weight.

That range figure addresses a genuine barrier. Riders who commute, run errands, and ride trails on the same weekend charge need to know their bike will finish the day. The Q8 Plus is built to cover a full week of mixed-use riding between charges for most riders.

"The Q8 Plus exists because performance and price have been treated as opposites for too long," said a FENGQS spokesperson. "Riders who want 6000W of power, serious suspension, and triple-digit range shouldn't have to spend $3,000 to get it. That gap is exactly what we built this bike to close."

Who the Q8 Plus Is For

Weekend trail riders. The dual motor system, fat tires, and 50-degree climb capability handle mountain terrain, forest paths, and technical off-road routes with consistent traction and control.

All-season commuters. Fat tires perform in rain, snow, and wet pavement. The 90–120 mile range eliminates mid-week charging anxiety. The hydraulic brakes maintain stopping performance regardless of conditions.

Performance-focused riders. 6000W peak power and 50 mph capability deliver a riding experience closer to an electric motorcycle than a conventional e-bike — in a platform that remains road-legal in most jurisdictions.

Value-conscious buyers. Riders who have researched high-end eMTBs and walked away from $3,000–$5,000 price tags now have a field-tested alternative built around the same performance priorities.





Riding Clean on Every Trail

The Q8 Plus produces zero direct emissions on the trail. Its electric drivetrain eliminates fuel costs, oil changes, and exhaust maintenance. Charging from a standard outlet costs a fraction of the per-mile expense of gas-powered alternatives.

For riders who use the Q8 Plus to replace car trips, short-distance drives, or gas-powered off-road vehicles, the environmental return on each ride is immediate and measurable.

Pricing and Availability

The FENGQS Q8 Plus is available now at a retail price under $1,500 through fengqs.com and authorized retail partners.

For product inquiries, media requests, or dealer information, contact the FENGQS team at the address below.

About FENGQS

FENGQS is a professional electric bike company focused on the research, design, and direct-to-consumer sale of high-performance electric mountain bikes and off-road e-bikes. Working with leading global manufacturers, FENGQS maintains direct control over materials, engineering standards, and quality assurance across its full product line — enabling consistent performance at prices the segment rarely delivers.

FENGQS serves riders across North America, Europe, and international markets, from daily commuters to serious off-road adventurers.

FENGQS. Beyond Limits. Visit fengqs.com to explore the full lineup.

Contacts:

Taki L.

Chief Marketing Officer, FENGQS

Email: pr@fengqs.com

Phone: (323)904-2758

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