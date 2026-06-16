V2 Communications to Host Webinar on CEO Visibility as a Business Imperative

BOSTON, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- V2 Communications (V2), an award-winning integrated communications and PR firm that specializes in working with AI, B2B, healthcare and climate and energy technology brands, will host an upcoming webinar exploring the growing importance of CEO visibility as a strategic communications priority.

Hosted by V2 CEO and Founder Jean Serra, the webinar will feature Becca Sullivan, Vice President of Global Communications at Rocket Software; Rachel Durbin, Vice President of Marketing and Communications at Ascend Learning; and David Heifetz, Director of Communications at Breakthrough Energy Ventures.

Together, the group will discuss why CEO visibility has become a business-critical priority and what it takes to build executive visibility programs that last beyond a single news cycle. The conversation will explore how consistent CEO communications can strengthen trust, credibility and stakeholder confidence over time, while helping organizations balance external visibility with employee engagement, prepare leaders for moments of scrutiny and define what effective executive communications will look like in a more complex market.

The webinar will take place on June 23, 2026, at 11 a.m. ET. Registration is available here.

The webinar follows the release of V2’s new research, the CEO Visibility Report, which found that executive visibility has evolved from a brand-building exercise into a core driver of trust, credibility and business impact. Alongside the report, V2 announced the launch of Executive Visibility, a program that brings together several existing firm capabilities into a powerful offering that transforms executive visibility from a series of disconnected communications activities into a coordinated business strategy. The offering helps organizations align executive communications across external and internal audiences while preparing leaders to communicate effectively during both growth opportunities and high-stakes moments.

The full V2 Communications CEO Visibility Report: From Brand Play to Business Imperative is available for download here.

About V2 Communications

V2 Communications is an integrated PR firm that works with AI, B2B, climate and energy, and healthcare technology companies, from startups to publicly traded organizations. V2 designs and executes integrated communications strategies across earned, owned and paid channels that help innovative companies shape their markets, build influence and achieve measurable business outcomes. For more information, visit www.v2comms.com.

Deanna Hoffman

Dhoffman@v2comms.com