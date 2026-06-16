Victory Marine Holdings' Subsidiary Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings Expands Distribution Platform Through AriZona® Beverage Distribution Partnership

Partnership leverages CEO Bob Groux's four decades of beverage distribution leadership and further validates the Company's company-owned DSD infrastructure and growing national distribution platform

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Victory Marine Holdings Corp. (OTC: VMHG), through its wholly owned subsidiary Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc. ("DGBH"), today announced a distribution partnership with AriZona Beverages USA LLC, adding one of the nation's most recognized ready-to-drink beverage brands to the Company's growing distribution platform.

The agreement further expands DGBH's beverage portfolio and validates the Company's investment in its company-operated Direct Store Distribution ("DSD") infrastructure, which currently serves key markets throughout California and Arizona through its operating subsidiary, Groux Distribution Group ("GDG").

The addition of AriZona complements the Company's proprietary GUTSI™ functional beverage platform and supports management's strategy of combining owned brands, national brand partnerships, and company-operated distribution infrastructure into a scalable growth platform. The announcement follows the successful completion of initial GUTSI™ production and the Company's recent commercial market launch of its proprietary functional beverage platform.

AriZona: One of America's Most Recognized Beverage Brands

Founded in 1992, AriZona Beverages has become one of the most recognizable ready-to-drink beverage companies in North America. The brand's iconic 23-ounce cans, broad product portfolio, and decades of consumer loyalty have established AriZona as one of the most recognized and successful ready-to-drink beverage brands in North America.

Through this agreement, DGBH will distribute AriZona products through its company-operated DSD network, leveraging existing retailer relationships, route infrastructure, merchandising capabilities, and warehousing operations.

Management believes the addition of AriZona increases route density, improves retailer engagement, enhances delivery efficiencies, and creates immediate revenue opportunities throughout the Company's existing distribution footprint.

CEO Commentary

"AriZona is one of the most successful beverage brands ever built," said Robert J. Groux, Chief Executive Officer of Victory Marine Holdings and Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings.

"To add AriZona to our distribution portfolio is a significant milestone for our organization. This partnership reflects the value of the distribution infrastructure we've spent decades building and strengthens our ability to serve retailers throughout California and Arizona. As we continue expanding our company-owned DSD platform, relationships with established national brands such as AriZona help validate the long-term strategy we are executing."

Robert (Bob) Groux: Four Decades of Beverage Industry Leadership

Mr. Groux has spent more than four decades building, launching, distributing, and scaling beverage brands throughout the United States.

Beginning his career with The Southland Corporation (7-Eleven Stores), Mr. Groux later played a significant role in the growth of Snapple throughout Southern California and Texas during the brand's formative expansion years.

Over the course of his career, Mr. Groux has helped launch, distribute, or develop numerous beverage brands, including Snapple, Nantucket Nectars, SoBe, Stewart's Root Beer, Dad's Root Beer, Jones Soda, Wolfgang Puck Gourmet Lattes, New Leaf Tea, Little Miracles Organic Teas, ACTIVATE, blk. beverages, and many others.

As founder of Coast Brands Group and Groux Distribution Group, he established one of Southern California's most respected independent beverage distribution organizations.

Strategic Significance and Platform Expansion

The AriZona partnership supports Victory Marine Holdings' strategy of building a diversified beverage platform that combines:

Company-owned DSD operations

Proprietary GUTSI™ functional beverage products

National and regional beverage brand partnerships

Established retailer relationships and route-to-market infrastructure

A growing national distribution network serving multiple retail channels





Management believes this combination provides a unique opportunity to build both near-term revenue growth and long-term enterprise value through operational scale, route density, brand portfolio expansion, and broader market access.

In addition to its company-operated DSD facilities in California and Arizona, the Company continues to develop a national distribution platform through relationships with regional distributors, independent DSD operators, wholesalers, and retail partners throughout the United States.

The addition of AriZona further strengthens the Company's ability to leverage this expanding distribution network while increasing utilization of its existing sales, merchandising, logistics, and retail execution infrastructure.

Management believes the continued expansion of both proprietary and third-party brand relationships will further enhance the scale and efficiency of the Company’s distribution platform.

The AriZona distribution partnership reflects management's broader strategy of combining proprietary brands, company-owned distribution infrastructure, and established national consumer brands into a scalable operating platform designed to support both immediate revenue generation and long-term enterprise value creation.

About Groux Distribution Group

Groux Distribution Group ("GDG") serves as the operating distribution subsidiary of Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings.

GDG operates company-owned Direct Store Distribution ("DSD") facilities in Paramount, California and Tempe, Arizona, providing warehousing, logistics, sales, merchandising, delivery, and retail execution services throughout key Southwestern markets.

Through its company-operated DSD network, GDG distributes both proprietary and nationally recognized beverage brands, leveraging established retailer relationships and decades of beverage industry expertise developed by its leadership team.

In addition to supporting the Company's proprietary GUTSI™ functional beverage platform, GDG provides route-to-market services for third-party consumer packaged goods brands throughout its operating territories.

Management expects the platform to continue expanding through additional brand partnerships, retail relationships, and strategic market development opportunities.

About Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc.

Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings, Inc. is a functional beverage and distribution company focused on developing, marketing, and distributing innovative beverage and wellness products. Through its GUTSI™ platform and Groux Distribution Group subsidiary, the Company combines proprietary consumer brands, company-owned DSD operations, and a growing national distribution network designed to support scalable growth and accelerated market expansion.

About Victory Marine Holdings Corp. (OTC: VMHG)

Victory Marine Holdings Corp. is building a diversified consumer products and beverage platform through strategic acquisitions, proprietary product development, and distribution-led growth initiatives. Through Dunn & Groux Beverage Holdings and Groux Distribution Group, the Company operates a vertically integrated platform encompassing product development, brand ownership, distribution, and retail execution.

Investor & Media Contact

Robert J. Groux, Chief Executive Officer

Victory Marine Holdings Corp.

Email: ir@dgbh.us

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements regarding the scope, scale, geographic coverage, financial impact, or duration of the AriZona distribution arrangement; the future growth or performance of DGBH, GUTSI™, or the Company; and industry market size, share, or category growth estimates, are forward-looking and subject to risks and uncertainties. The Company's distribution of AriZona Iced Tea is limited to the geographic territories in which DGBH operates as an authorized distributor and does not represent a national distribution arrangement. Industry statistics regarding AriZona Beverages USA LLC are sourced from publicly available third-party reports and have not been independently verified by the Company. AriZona Beverages USA LLC is a privately held company and is not affiliated with Victory Marine Holdings. Actual results may differ materially. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.