Indra Group USA Announces Operational Launch of First Next-Generation FAA Radar in Oklahoma

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Indra Group USA, a global leader in air traffic management and mobility technology, announces the successful commissioning of the Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) first newly operational secondary radar, installed in Putnam, Oklahoma. This installation represents the first of 185 primary and secondary radars that are being deployed as part of the historic Radar System Replacement program to replace the nation’s aging, 1980s-era surveillance infrastructure.

Indra is supplying state-of-the-art, fully digital radar systems designed to drastically reduce system downtime and latency. The successful operational launch of this first radar in Oklahoma signifies the real-world performance of Indra's advanced electronics and proves the technology integrates with the FAA's existing infrastructure.





“The commissioning of this Indra Group USA’s first radar in Putnam is an achievement that demonstrates our role as a trusted technology partner to the FAA,” said Víctor Martínez, Executive Vice President of Air Traffic Management at Indra Group. “By delivering on this critical deployment, we are reinforcing the tremendous value of our radar contract and demonstrating our technical excellence in the field. This milestone, backed by our new domestic manufacturing capabilities, significantly strengthens Indra's position as a trusted leader in the highly competitive U.S. Air Traffic Management market.”

To meet the demanding timeline and the substantial surge in production capacity required by the FAA, Indra Group USA recently inaugurated a new 125,000-square-foot manufacturing Center of Excellence in Olathe, Kansas. This $50 million investment will house the dedicated radar assembly lines needed to fulfill the FAA contract while also creating 200-plus high-quality local jobs.

Beyond radar manufacturing, the new Olathe facility will handle high-volume production of critical communications and defense technology. The facility will manufacture up to 46,000 advanced NEXCOM digital radios, capable of analog and Voice over Internet Protocol (VoIP) operations, and DME systems for the FAA, as well as portable Tactical Air Navigation (MP-TACAN) systems for the U.S. Air Force.

By successfully deploying its first operational radars, accelerating the delivery of vital communication radios, and bringing world-class manufacturing processes to Kansas, Indra Group USA continues to prove it is a fully prepared, deeply invested member of the U.S. air traffic control ecosystem.

About Indra Group

Indra Group ( https://www.indragroup.com/ ) is a leading Spanish and European company that focuses on defense, air traffic, and advanced digitalization. It stands at the forefront of the defense, space, air traffic management, mobility, and transformative technologies through Minsait, and it integrates its sovereign AI, cybersecurity, and cyberdefense capabilities into IndraMind. Indra Group is paving the way to a more secure and better-connected future through innovative solutions, trusted relationships, and the very best talent. Sustainability is an integral part of its strategy and culture in order to overcome current and future social and environmental challenges. At the close of the 2025 financial year, Indra Group posted revenues of €5.457 billion with a local presence in 46 countries and commercial operations in more than 140 countries.

About Indra Group USA

Indra Group USA is the American subsidiary of Indra Group, a global leader in technology and engineering solutions for air traffic control, mobility, defense, and digital transformation. Delivering mission-critical systems that advance the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of transportation and infrastructure across the United States, Indra Group USA is backed by decades of expertise, partnerships, and operations in 140 countries. It is helping modernize air traffic control and intelligent transportation and mobility systems to meet the evolving needs of American communities, agencies, and industry partners. Visit www.indragroup-usa.com for more.

Communication Contact

For Indra Group

Elsa Jiménez

ejimenezbl@indra.es

+34 669 82 93 19

For Indra Group USA

Scott Worden

Scott.worden@llyc.global

+1 248-825-9343

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/a3065362-af22-4eb7-95e6-c234a06cd7ca