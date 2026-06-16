AI Era Corp. Appoints Pegasus Tech Ventures Partner and Former Oracle Global CIO Mark Iwanowski as Vice Chairman

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AI Era Corp. (OTC: AERA) today announced the appointment of Mark Iwanowski as Vice Chairman of the Company. Mr. Iwanowski, CEO of Global Visions-Silicon Valley, Inc. a consulting firm helping early stage companies grow their business, and large corporations develop innovation strategies. He will work closely with the Chairman to provide strategic guidance on the Company’s AI-driven content and platform initiatives.

Mr. Iwanowski brings more than three decades of experience spanning enterprise technology leadership, venture capital, and serial entrepreneurship. He is also a Partner at Pegasus Tech Ventures, a “VC as a Service” company that assists corporate VCs to target and invest in early stage technology and innovation-driven companies. Previously, he served as Managing Director at Trident Capital, focusing on investments in IT, software, communications, and CleanTech.

Mr. Iwanowski previously held the position of Senior Vice President of Global IT and Global Chief Information Officer at Oracle Corporation. During his tenure, he was instrumental in transforming Oracle’s IT infrastructure into a global service business and led IT consolidation initiatives that delivered over $1 billion in cost savings. He also played a role in the acquisition and integration of approximately $20 billion of complementary technology companies. Prior to Oracle, he co-managed a Digital Transformation Outsourcing business at SAIC, where his team sponsored strategic investments in early-stage and growth companies that delivered top-tier venture returns.

A successful serial entrepreneur, Mr. Iwanowski has founded and led three technology companies that were ultimately acquired by Fortune 500 corporations. He has also held executive positions at Raytheon and Honeywell, where he received multiple Management Excellence Awards. Before entering the technology and corporate sectors, Mr. Iwanowski played professional football for the New York Jets, Oakland Raiders, and Kansas City Chiefs.

Mr. Iwanowski holds a Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from the University of Pennsylvania, a Master’s degree in Engineering from the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), and an M.B.A. from National University.

“I see significant opportunity ahead for AI Era Corp. The company has developed a strong foundation that combines content capabilities with intelligent automation, positioning it well to serve platform operators and enterprise users at scale. I look forward to working with the team to help accelerate the company’s growth and capture this market opportunity,” said Mark Iwanowski.

“Mark’s deep experience across enterprise technology, global operations, venture capital, and building and exiting technology companies brings a unique combination of strategic insight and execution discipline that will be highly valuable as we continue to grow our platform licensing business and develop new opportunities in AI-powered content,” said Fred Deng, Chairman and President of AI Era Corp.

As Vice Chairman, Mr. Iwanowski will focus on strategic advisory matters, partnership development, and supporting the Company’s client expansion and go-to-market efforts.

About AI Era Corp.

AI Era Corp. (OTC: AERA) is a New York-based technology company developing AI solutions for the entertainment and media industry. Through its UFilm.ai platform, the Company provides agentic AI tools for scripted content creation, including long-form and short-form series. AERA also operates a content supply chain that sources and structures short-form drama scripts and narrative content for use in training AI models focused on storytelling and creative applications. The Company operates a movie theater and distribution hub in New York.

Visit: www.ufilm.ai | www.abcinemasny.com | www.aieraco.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements relate to the Company's management team changes, strategic transformation, and operational performance. Actual results may differ materially due to risks including business disruption, competitive uncertainties, and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release.

Investor Relations Contact:

Charles Tang

AI Era Corp. (OTC: AERA)

X: @ABIntlGroup | Email: ir@aieraco.com

Tel: (917) 336 2398