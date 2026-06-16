MODE Global's MODE IQ Selected As “Digital Freight Matching Platform of the Year” In 2026 SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards Program

DALLAS, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MODE Global, a leading third-party logistics (3PL) firm, has been awarded the Digital Freight Matching Platform of the Year in the fifth annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program conducted by SupplyTech Breakthrough, a leading independent market intelligence organization that evaluates and recognizes standout technology companies, products and services in the supply chain technology and logistics industry around the globe.





MODE Global is built on a robust digital ecosystem that automates and optimizes logistics operations in order to get the most out of supply chains. MODE IQ is its intelligence-driven freight management system that employs predictive rating and machine learning capabilities to enhance user experience for carriers. The platform effectively matches freight with MODE Global’s extensive carrier network, prioritizing continuous optimization and efficiency, enhancing operational productivity, and saving time by identifying the best carriers for their loads.

MODE IQ is a building block for the business to focus on continuous network optimization and efficiencies for all parties to deliver a seamless supply chain, starting with automated bid board quoting and load matching. The goal is to minimize the time spent on non-value-added activities, freeing up carriers to focus on more business-critical activities such as customer service and carrier relationship management.

Key features of the platform include autonomous carrier load matching, enhanced carrier rate predictions, routing guide deployment, autonomous email quoting and booking, and a frictionless carrier network experience.

“Time is everything in logistics. With the MODE IQ platform, our carriers and customers can trust in comprehensive digital freight management to streamline and optimize logistics programs, allowing their teams to focus on other business-critical activities,” said Lance Malesh, president and CEO of MODE Global. “Our approach is to challenge the way it's always been done, as our mission remains to drive global commerce by delivering leading-edge transportation and logistics services. We’re pleased to accept this award from SupplyTech Breakthrough for our MODE IQ platform.”

The mission of the annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is to recognize the innovators transforming the global supply chain landscape through technology. The program conducts a comprehensive analysis of the companies, technologies and solutions redefining how supply chain businesses operate, engage partners and drive growth. From procurement and omnichannel logistics to AI-driven analytics, automation and last-mile innovation, these breakthrough solutions are enabling supply chain companies to adapt faster, operate smarter and deliver exceptional customer experiences.

“MODE IQ acts as a digital freight assistant, streamlining carrier experiences through automated quoting and load matching. Success in logistics relies on partnering with providers that can manage supply chain initiatives seamlessly, allowing customers to concentrate on their core business. However, most brokers are still mired in outdated manual processes and workflows,” said Bryan Vaughn, managing director of SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards. “By reducing the time spent on administrative tasks, MODE IQ empowers carriers to concentrate on core activities that add value, such as improving customer relations and service delivery. We’re pleased to award MODE Global with ‘Digital Freight Matching Platform of the Year!’”

About SupplyTech Breakthrough

Part of the Tech Breakthrough organization, a leading global provider of market intelligence and recognition platforms for technology innovation and leadership, the SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring innovation and market disruption in supply chain & logistics technologies, services, companies and products around the world. The annual SupplyTech Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of SupplyTech companies and products in categories including Inventory Management, Supply Chain Visibility, Transportation Management, Material Handling, IoT and Robotics, and more. For more information visit SupplyTechBreakthrough.com.

Tech Breakthrough LLC does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in our recognition programs, and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with award designations. Tech Breakthrough LLC recognition consists of the opinions of the Tech Breakthrough LLC organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Tech Breakthrough LLC disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this recognition program, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About MODE Global

MODE Global is a multi-billion, multi-brand, 3PL platform and one of the world’s leading logistics companies. We are the eighth-largest truckload freight brokerage and the largest non-asset intermodal provider in the United States. Through our family of brands, which includes Avenger Logistics, MODE Transportation and SUNTECKtts, we offer more than 30 years of experience providing exceptional service with a focus on customer experience. MODE Global delivers efficient, reliable transportation services around the world to more than 10,000 customers across a diverse set of markets. Powered by a sophisticated suite of technology solutions, MODE makes supply chain management easy through relationships with more than 100,000 carriers and agents in 230 locations throughout North America. For more information on how to transform your shipping solutions, please visit www.modeglobal.com/.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/14aa5199-6190-478a-b114-90a314716139