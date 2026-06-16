Nexxen Launches MCP & Agent-to-Agent AI Integrations to Platform

One of the first platforms to support both in-platform AI usage and external agent integrations

nexAI embeds AI agents across planning, activation, optimization and monetization, within a platform that unifies demand, data and supply

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nexxen, the advertising technology platform powered by unique data and media, today announced the next evolution of nexAI, with interoperability capabilities that allow external AI agents to connect to its platform via open protocols such as Model Context Protocol (“MCP”) and Agent-to-Agent (“A2A”), enabling customers to remotely access Nexxen’s advanced agentic capabilities through any MCP-compatible assistant. The launch will also include new agent-powered workflows across reporting, troubleshooting, campaign QA and audience research, building on nexAI’s existing agentic capabilities.

With the launch, Nexxen moves beyond in-platform AI features to an open AI operating system spanning a DSP, SSP and DMP, that delivers transparent, controllable and interoperable agentic AI across the full campaign lifecycle. In practice, this means Nexxen customers can integrate Nexxen’s data, planning and activation capabilities into their own tools and AI workflows, no longer operating solely inside the platform's interface but building on top of it.

Leveraging this endpoint, teams can stand up a reporting agent that compiles cross-campaign performance overnight and flags anomalies before the morning standup, run automated pre-launch campaign QA that checks setups against their own rules, and surface incremental spend recommendations directly inside their own planning tools, all while asking plain-language campaign management questions like “Which audience segments are performing best?” through whichever AI assistant their team prefers.

“Technologically advanced clients increasingly want AI systems that can connect across platforms and tools, rather than a walled garden approach. This new interoperability enables their teams to work more efficiently, while also auditing, understanding and governing their strategy’s execution end to end,” said Karim Rayes, Chief Product Officer, Nexxen. “This latest phase of nexAI reflects a major industry shift from AI experimentation to an open, agentic full-funnel AI layer that has only partially been addressed so far by platforms.”

Collectively, nexAI delivers a distinct set of capabilities that remain largely nascent across the ad tech ecosystem:

True agentic workflows across the full funnel: Rather than isolating AI features, nexAI embeds AI agents across planning, activation, optimization and monetization within a platform that unifies demand, data and supply.

Dual-path architecture: Nexxen is one of the first to support both native AI usage inside the platform and external agent integration via open protocols like MCP and A2A.

Open, protocol-based interoperability: By embracing MCP and A2A connectivity, Nexxen is a “connectable” platform rather than a closed system.

Transparent, human-governed AI: nexAI emphasizes auditable decisions, human-defined guardrails and observable actions.

“Agentic buying is the next step in the evolution of how we transact media,” said Jeremy Cobb, Vice President of Digital Platforms, H/L. “While the rise of digital gave us the agility we lacked in the traditional TV era, agentic capabilities are the ultimate accelerator. By integrating these tools, we supercharge our speed-to-market and empower our teams to bypass manual data processing, executing optimizations at the precise moment they deliver the greatest impact. Nexxen's latest advancements are a tremendous addition to this evolution, accelerating our ability to win in a fast-paced market.”

ABOUT NEXXEN

Nexxen is the advertising platform that delivers full-funnel performance powered by unique data and media. Comprised of a demand-side platform (“DSP”) and supply-side platform (“SSP”), with the Nexxen Data Platform at its core, we meet the demands of today’s converging media landscape with exclusive audience intelligence, automation and expertise.

Headquartered in Israel, Nexxen maintains offices throughout North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific and is traded on Nasdaq (NEXN). For more information, please visit nexxen.com.

Press contact:

Caroline Smith

VP, Communications

csmith@nexxen.com

Forward-Looking Statements:

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the United States Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Forward-looking statements are identified by words such as “anticipates,” “believes,” “expects,” “intends,” “may,” “can,” “will,” “estimates,” and other similar expressions. However, these words are not the only way Nexxen identifies forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the benefits, capabilities, performance and future development of Nexxen's offerings, products, platforms, technologies and strategic initiatives including the Nexxen AI capabilities. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause Nexxen’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its expectations expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the following: negative global economic conditions, including risks related to tariff impacts or policy shifts that could materially affect market sentiment, consumer behavior and advertising demand; global and local economic and geopolitical forces and unrest, including the war involving the United States, Israel and Iran, the war and hostilities involving Israel, Hamas, Hezbollah, and Yemen and the Ukraine/Russia war, and how those conditions may adversely impact Nexxen’s business, customers, and the markets in which Nexxen competes. Nexxen cautions you not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. For a more detailed discussion of these factors, and other factors that could cause actual results to vary materially, interested parties should review the risk factors listed in the Company’s most recent Annual Report on Form 20-F, filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (www.sec.gov) on March 4, 2026. Any forward-looking statements made by Nexxen in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Nexxen does not intend to update these forward-looking statements after the date of this press release, except as required by law.