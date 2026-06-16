Intrado Named Winner in Fast Company’s 2026 World Changing Ideas Awards

LONGMONT, Colo., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intrado is proud to announce that it has been named a winner of Fast Company’s 2026 World Changing Ideas Awards for Text-to-9-1-1 AI translation. This annual recognition honors bold and transformative efforts that tackle the world’s most pressing issues—from fresh sustainability initiatives and cutting-edge AI developments to ambitious pursuits of social equity that are helping mold the world.

Now in its ninth year, the World Changing Ideas Awards celebrate organizations and projects that are delivering measurable impact across industries—from climate solutions and AI advancements to health, social justice, and beyond.

Intrado’s AI-powered Text-to-9-1-1 translation delivers real-time communication between emergency dispatchers and non-English speakers across more than 54 languages, eliminating critical response delays. Built on Intrado’s cloud-native VIPER and VIPER NextGen platforms, the technology enables telecommunicators to instantly search and tag messages for quality assurance during critical situations. The solution makes advanced Next Generation 9-1-1 (NG9-1-1) capabilities accessible and affordable for public safety agencies nationwide, regardless of size or budget.

This year’s awards, featured on fastcompany.com, highlight 191 outstanding projects across 14 categories. A panel of Fast Company editors and reporters evaluated more than 1,500 entries based on their impact, sustainability, design, creativity, scalability, and ability to improve society.

“The emergency response landscape is evolving rapidly, and public safety agencies need technology that breaks down communication barriers and saves lives,” said Joe Custer, CEO of Intrado Life & Safety. “Fast Company’s recognition of our AI-powered Text-to-9-1-1 translation underscores what we’ve seen firsthand in communities – when we eliminate language barriers, we empower telecommunicators to deliver faster, more inclusive emergency response to every caller, regardless of the language they speak.”

Fast Company’s Summer 2026 issue (on newsstands June 23) will feature select award winners working on solutions that include geothermal energy, privacy-first cell plans, municipal grocery stores, and more.

“The World Changing Ideas Awards are more than inspiration—they’re a measure of real-world impact,” says Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan. “This year’s honorees are turning bold ideas into tangible solutions and addressing urgent global challenges with creativity and rigor.”

ABOUT INTRADO

Intrado helps save lives and protect communities anywhere in the world. As a leading global provider of trusted emergency response solutions, Intrado improves public safety outcomes by connecting help to those in need. The company blends legacy intelligence, modern technology, and passionately dedicated people to create end-to-end solutions that are innovative, resilient, intuitive, and insightful. For more information, visit www.intrado.com.

ABOUT FAST COMPANY

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.