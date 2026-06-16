Grayscale Investments Appoints Steve Vanourny as Head of Index

STAMFORD, Conn., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grayscale, the world's largest digital asset-focused investment platform*, today announced the appointment of Steve Vanourny as Head of Index. In this newly created role, Vanourny will report to Chief Executive Officer Peter Mintzberg and join Grayscale’s Leadership Team.

In this position, Vanourny will be responsible for expanding Grayscale's index platform and supporting related investment products across ETFs, private funds, on-chain wrappers, and other structures. He will also oversee the firm's protocol relationships and lead index product strategy and lifecycle management to align with evolving market opportunities and client demand.

The appointment marks a meaningful expansion of Grayscale’s Leadership Team and underscores the firm’s continued commitment to delivering innovative, investor-focused solutions across its platform. This comes at a moment of strong momentum, with Grayscale's BTC posting the highest net inflows year-to-date, leading all competitors in its category.1

“We are delighted to welcome Steve to Grayscale,” said Peter Mintzberg, Grayscale’s Chief Executive Officer. “Steve has spent his career identifying emerging opportunities, building differentiated investment platforms, and helping firms scale through periods of industry change. As we continue to broaden and strengthen our platform, Steve’s experience will be invaluable in advancing the next generation of Grayscale’s investment products.”

Most recently, Vanourny served as Head of Product Development and Strategy at ProShares, where he led product development and strategy across one of the industry's leading ETF platforms and helped drive the firm's continued product innovation and growth. Previously, he co-founded and led Continuum Capital Managers, an investment platform focused on acquiring and scaling specialized asset and wealth management businesses.

Earlier in his career, Vanourny also held senior leadership roles at State Street, including Global Head of Investment Analytics and Global Head of Strategy. While at State Street, he helped lead the development and launch of what became State Street Alpha, the firm’s front-to-back investment platform.

“I am excited to join Grayscale at such an important moment for the firm and the broader digital asset industry,” said Vanourny. “Throughout my career, I have focused on helping leading investment firms identify market opportunities, build differentiated products, and scale platforms around evolving client needs. Digital assets are entering an important new phase of growth and institutional adoption, and Grayscale is uniquely positioned to help investors access that opportunity. I look forward to working with Peter, the Leadership Team, and colleagues across the firm to build on that foundation and help advance Grayscale’s next phase of growth.”

Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF ("BTC" or the "Fund"), an exchange traded product, is not registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (or the ’40 Act) and therefore is not subject to the same regulations and protections as 1940 Act registered ETFs and mutual funds. Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. An investment in BTC is subject to a high degree of risk and heightened volatility. BTC is not suitable for an investor that cannot afford the loss of the entire investment. An investment in the Fund is not a direct investment in Bitcoin.

About Grayscale

Grayscale is the world’s largest digital asset-focused investment platform with a mission to make digital asset investing simpler and open to all investors. Founded in 2013, Grayscale has been at the forefront of bringing digital assets into the mainstream. The firm has a long history of firsts, including launching the first Bitcoin and Ethereum exchange traded products in the United States. Grayscale continues to pioneer the asset class by providing investors, advisors, and institutional allocators with exposure to more than 45 digital assets through a suite of over 35 investment products, spanning ETFs, private funds, and diversified strategies. For more information, please follow @Grayscale or visit grayscale.com.

*Largest digital asset-focused asset manager based on AUM as of 3/31/2026. For other companies in this category, AUM is considered as of most recent public disclosure.

This information must be preceded or accompanied by a Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF prospectus. Please read the prospectuses carefully before investing.

Investing involves risk, including possible loss of principal. This press release is not an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any security in any jurisdiction where such an offer or solicitation would be illegal, nor shall there be any sale of any security in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of that jurisdiction.

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1 Source: Flow data based on the Grayscale Bitcoin Mini Trust ETF (BTC) using data from Bloomberg, as of June 12, 2026.