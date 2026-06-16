Converge Partners with Parkwest Casinos to Accelerate Growth and Modernize Performance Marketing

NEW YORK, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Converge Marketing, a full-service performance marketing agency focused on growth strategy, media, and analytics, today announced a new partnership with Parkwest Casinos, a leading operator of casino gaming properties in California known for its unique premium, boutique table gaming experience. Under the engagement, Converge will lead a comprehensive marketing program designed to accelerate growth, expand audience reach, and strengthen Parkwest’s ability to connect marketing investment to measurable business outcomes. The partnership follows a review process led by Agency Search Kaizen (ASK), which served as the agency search consultancy guiding Parkwest’s agency review.

The engagement is focused on building a scalable, performance-driven marketing engine within a complex and highly competitive environment. Converge will work closely with Parkwest to establish a strong strategic and analytical foundation, enabling the organization to better understand customer behavior, optimize media investment, and drive incremental foot traffic and revenue across multiple locations.

“This is about building a system, not just running campaigns,” said Shoshana Winter, CEO of Converge. “Parkwest has a unique opportunity to expand how people think about its experience, while also increasing accountability across marketing investments. Our role is to help create clarity by connecting media, audience, and business outcomes in a way that drives real growth over time.”

The partnership will follow a phased engagement model, beginning with deep discovery and strategic alignment, followed by activation and structured performance testing, and scaling into a fully optimized, data-driven marketing program. The approach is designed to move beyond traditional media metrics and establish a clearer understanding of how marketing contributes to customer acquisition, engagement, and long-term value.

As part of the strategy, Converge will support Parkwest Casinos in broadening its market positioning, reframing the brand as a more accessible and social entertainment experience to attract new audiences beyond traditional casino customers. This includes introducing new creative approaches, audience segmentation strategies, and performance media programs designed to reduce barriers to entry and encourage trial among first-time visitors.

“Parkwest is operating in a complex environment where success depends on both attracting new audiences and proving the value of every marketing dollar,” Winter added. “That requires a disciplined approach to testing, measurement, and optimization, and a willingness to rethink how growth is defined. We are excited to partner in building something that is both scalable and sustainable.”

Throughout the engagement, Converge will serve as a strategic partner, helping Parkwest navigate evolving customer expectations, local market dynamics, and performance accountability requirements, while maintaining a focus on long-term business impact.

About Parkwest Casinos

Parkwest Casinos, a premier brand of non-banked casinos across California, including the Parkwest Bicycle Casino, Parkwest Casino 580, Parkwest Casino Lodi, Parkwest Casino Lotus, Parkwest Casino Manteca, and Parkwest Casino Cordova. Committed to competitive gaming, exceptional hospitality, and strict regulatory adherence, Parkwest ensures a safe, legal, and vibrant environment for guests and team members alike. For more information, visit parkwestcasinos.com

About Converge

Converge is a full-service, boutique performance marketing agency focused on driving measurable, accountable growth for clients in high-consideration categories including professional services, financial services, retail, non-profit, healthcare, and education. Founded in 2006, Converge offers a variety of direct marketing capabilities including media strategy, buying, and planning, advanced data and measurement, audience modeling and predictive analytics, performance UI/UX, and creative services. Converge manages integrated multi-channel media and lead acquisition campaigns across print, display, paid search, paid social, SEO/GEO, email, and programmatic, and has generated over $2B in client sales and more than 1 million leads for its clients. https://convergemarketing.com/

Contact:

James A. Pearson

Converge Marketing

C:646.522.4297

james.pearson@convergemarketing.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/e5a040dc-6db1-4c56-9c25-72d50f8f5018