Nimbus Launches Live Red Team Drone Threat Emulation, Deploying Weaponized FPV Systems to Train Forces and Counter-Drone Solutions

NEW YORK and NETANYA, Israel, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- T3 Defense Inc. (Nasdaq: DFNS) ("T3 Defense" or the "Company"), a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical defense businesses, today announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Nimbus Drones Technologies Ltd. ("Nimbus"), has launched a specialized Red Team capability that offers live drone threat emulation for armed forces and defense companies developing counter-unmanned aerial system (C-UAS) solutions.

First person view (FPV) drones have proven to be a low-cost, lethal, and widely deployable weapon across Ukraine, Lebanon and other active theaters, and are now a standard threat on the modern battlefield. To keep pace, armed forces must train against live drone systems, and every defense company developing counter-drone technology must validate its solutions against real airborne platforms.

Through its Red Team capability, Nimbus fields weaponized FPV drones, each configured with mission-specific payloads, to emulate the specific threat profiles forces encounter in combat scenarios, ensuring warfighters are ready for the modern battlefield.





Figure 1 Nimbus Drones operator conducts FPV drone threat red teaming emulation exercise. (Photo credit: Binge Productions / www.bingeproductions.co.il)

Drawing on real-world combat experience across active theaters, Nimbus builds each scenario to mirror the drone behavior and attack profiles forces face in the field. Nimbus's capabilities cover both fiber-optic and conventional FPV platforms, allowing armed forces and C-UAS developers to test and train across the entire kill chain, from detection and classification through hard-kill and soft-kill defeat. Nimbus can also emulate FPV swarm attacks, providing warfighters with tools to defend against this quickly emerging threat.

Nimbus is currently conducting evaluations and training exercises with defense customers and industry partners, as demand for realistic C-UAS testing solutions continues to develop. Nimbus believes its ability to deploy payload-configured, combat-modeled FPV drones in controlled training environments differentiates it from simulation-based and limited live-testing providers. This capability is designed to support recurring, high-value training and testing programs, positioning Nimbus to participate in a rapidly expanding global counter-drone market. T3 Defense expects this offer to contribute to revenue growth while strengthening its position as a provider of integrated, mission-critical defense solutions.

"The FPV drone has rewritten the rules of modern warfare, and every military is now racing to catch up," said Menny Shalom, Chairman and CEO of T3 Defense. "You cannot prepare an army for this threat in theory, and you cannot prove a counter-drone system in a lab. Both must be tested against real drones; flown the way an enemy flies them. That is exactly what Nimbus now delivers, and it reflects what T3 Defense is building across its portfolio: the capabilities warfighters need to counter and defeat the threats they face today."

"There is no substitute for a real-world scenario, whether you are training soldiers or testing the effectiveness of a counter-drone solution," said Yehuda Harush, CEO of Nimbus. "Every emulation we run is modeled on what we have seen in combat and on the threats, forces face in the field today. The drones are real, the payloads are real, and the threat behavior is real. That is the only standard that matters when soldiers’ lives are on the line."

About Nimbus Drones

Nimbus is an Israeli aerospace robotics company established in 2024 that specializes in comprehensive UAV solutions including drone systems sales, maintenance, mapping and surveying services, aerial imaging, red-team simulation for defense exercises, counter-UAS research, and certified flight training programs. Nimbus serves a diverse customer base across defense, public sector, commercial, and agricultural industries.

About T3 Defense Inc.

T3 Defense Inc. (NASDAQ: DFNS) is a defense company that acquires and operates mission-critical businesses involved in national security programs. It focuses on manufacturers with strong customer relationships and solid order backlogs, often capacity- and resource-constrained, in specialized areas such as drones and autonomous vehicles, counter-drone systems, advanced manufacturing, tactical robotics, and AI software and system integration. Through disciplined acquisitions, centralized capital and strategy, and decentralized day-to-day operations, T3 Defense aims to strengthen essential defense capabilities and build long-term value.

For more information, visit www.t3dfns.com .

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding projected revenue, backlog conversion expectations, anticipated demand for the Company’s products and services, and the expected impact of geopolitical developments on the Company’s business. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company’s current expectations and assumptions regarding its business, the economy, and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks, and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict, including risks related to the Company’s ability to integrate acquired businesses, retain key customers, manage supply chain constraints, and maintain adequate funding for operations. Readers are encouraged to review the Risk Factors contained in the Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2025 filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Company’s other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission for a discussion of these and other risk factors. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.

For more information

T3 Defense Inc.

575 Fifth Avenue, 14th Floor

New York, NY 10017

www.t3dfns.com

Investor Relations

The Equity Group Inc.

Lena Cati

lena.cati@theequitygroup.com

+1 212 836-9611

Val Ferraro

val.ferraro@theequitygroup.com

+1 212 836-9612

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/42801f75-9d20-42d6-8fb8-dcca568e5759