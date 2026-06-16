Victor Ciardelli CEO and Founder at Rate Launches Home Equity Alert to Help Homeowners Act Sooner

CHICAGO, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rate, a leading fintech company, today announced the launch of Rate Home Equity Alert, a free utility designed to help homeowners better understand and act on the equity they're building in their homes.

Rate Home Equity Alert continuously monitors a homeowner's estimated equity position and sends personalized notifications when meaningful increases could create new financial flexibility, such as paying down debt or funding a renovation.

U.S. homeowners are sitting on record levels of home equity. Goldman Sachs estimates $34 trillion in untapped equity nationwide, with the average homeowner holding roughly $295,000 per Scotsman Guide. Yet, that wealth often accumulates invisibly in the background, unnoticed until a sale, refinance or financial need forces the conversation.

Rate Home Equity Alert is built to change that. It notifies homeowners when untapped equity could open new financial doors, including HELOC options available through Rate.

"Homeowners have been building equity at a pace we haven't seen in decades, but for many people, that value still feels out of reach or difficult to realize," said Brad Jones, EVP of Marketing at Rate. "If someone has an opportunity to improve their financial position, they deserve to know about it at the right moment and in a way that's simple and actionable."

Rate Home Equity Alert is available now at Rate.com .

About Rate

Rate believes true wellness is when your financial, physical and mental health are in harmony. Our mission is to inspire people to live longer, happier and more fulfilling lives. We’ve already helped more than 2 million Americans get into their homes. Now we’re helping them thrive inside their homes — and everywhere else in their lives. To further our mission, Rate is building the world’s largest wellness community to give people the tools, resources and support to build a life they truly love. Learn more at rate.com and download the Rate App today.

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