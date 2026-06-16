Tenable Sharpens Exposure Management Risk Prioritization with Continuous Security Control Validation

COLUMBIA, Md., June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TENB), the exposure management company , today announced extended continuous security control and validation capabilities within the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform . With security control visibility and evidence-based, contextualized insights, Tenable One confirms which cyber exposures are truly accessible and exploitable for more precise prioritization and overall risk reduction.

Exploitability is highly dependent on the specifics of an organization's environment. Without continuous security validation, security teams lack a reliable way to distinguish true threats from false positives, leading to inefficient remediation efforts. This creates a critical prioritization and resource burden, where security teams are dedicating time to addressing potential risks that may already have active mitigations in place. As AI speeds up vulnerability discovery, the cost and potential impact of this imprecision continue to rise.

By weaving compensating security controls directly into the exposure prioritization process, Tenable One eliminates the noise from theoretical risks that are functionally blocked by existing defenses. The platform continuously validates security controls by cross-referencing threat intelligence and attack feasibility against the real-time defense status. This data is fed into Tenable Hexa AI —the platform's agentic engine—for streamlined, automated remediation.

“Our customers’ biggest challenge is knowing which exposures attackers can actually exploit and how to prioritize them,” said Eric Doerr, Chief Product Officer, Tenable. “With continuous security control validation, Tenable One now delivers visibility and context into customers’ unique security controls, further enhancing prioritization efforts. Our platform enables security teams to stop chasing theoretical risk and focus their resources on the true, exploitable threats to their business. CISOs gain confidence that their evidence-based exposure management strategy will protect against AI-powered attacks.”

Tenable One validation capabilities are now available to all Tenable One customers. More information on continuous security control and validation within Tenable One is available at: http://tenable.com/blog/ctem-exposure-management-validation

About Tenable

Tenable® is the exposure management company, exposing and closing the cybersecurity gaps that erode business value, reputation and trust. The company’s AI-powered exposure management platform radically unifies security visibility, insight and action across the attack surface, equipping modern organizations to protect against attacks from IT infrastructure to cloud environments to critical infrastructure and everywhere in between. By protecting enterprises from security exposure, Tenable reduces business risk for over 40,000 customers around the globe. Learn more at tenable.com .

Media Contact:

Tenable

tenablepr@tenable.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding the expected capabilities, benefits, and performance of the continuous security control and validation capabilities within the Tenable One Exposure Management Platform, Tenable Hexa AI, and the expected impact of these features on risk prioritization, remediation, and security posture. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including risks related to the development, adoption, and performance of new and unproven technologies (including agentic AI and automated remediation workflows), the potential that such technologies may not deliver their anticipated benefits or accurately prioritize risk, and other factors described under "Risk Factors" in Tenable's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent reports filed with the SEC. Tenable undertakes no obligation to update these statements to reflect events occurring after the date hereof.