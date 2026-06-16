CloudBees Names Moritz Plassnig Chief Executive Officer

SAN FRANCISCO, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CloudBees, the leading software delivery solutions provider for enterprises, today announced that Moritz Plassnig has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Plassnig succeeds Anuj Kapur, who led the company through a defining chapter of operational transformation, bringing CloudBees to profitability and revenue growth, while serving global enterprise customers including Adobe, Bosch, Visa, Salesforce, and more.

Plassnig, founder of Codeship, the continuous integration and delivery platform acquired by CloudBees in 2018 , returns with a rare combination: deep enterprise product instincts and a track record of building tools developers love. Most recently, Moritz served as Chief Product Officer at Immuta, a data security and governance platform, where he oversaw product, engineering and customer success. He will also join the CloudBees Board of Directors.

Plassnig assumes leadership at a pivotal moment for the software industry as AI is writing an increasing share of enterprise code. The enterprises CloudBees serves, including software and technology companies, financial institutions, governments, and critical infrastructure providers, want to embrace this shift. With agents now committing, testing, and deploying code autonomously, the bottleneck has shifted from generating code to governing what ultimately reaches production environments.

“Software development is on the brink of its own revolution,” said Moritz Plassnig, CEO of CloudBees. “Enterprises are under pressure to adopt agentic coding without losing control, and that requires oversight, auditability, and humans in the loop. CloudBees has spent more than a decade earning the trust of the world’s largest and most regulated engineering organizations. The question every CIO is asking right now is: how do I move at the speed of AI without losing the ability to explain, audit, and stand behind what ships? That's the problem we're built to solve, and there's no better moment to solve it.”

Under Plassnig, CloudBees is moving immediately to be an AI-first company in the products it builds and ships, and in how it runs the business itself, with AI agents already embedded across CloudBees’ own engineering, marketing, and customer operations. The company’s open and flexible governance layer gives CIOs, CISOs, and platform leaders one place to set policy, manage risk, and maintain control over how software is built, secured, and released across every tool in their stack, not only CloudBees’ own. Every change, human or AI, becomes visible, auditable, and accountable, and the Global 2000 can adopt AI-driven development securely without replacing the tools and workflows their teams already rely on. Plassnig is already engaging with customers, and this will continue to be his priority in the coming weeks.

"We are grateful to Anuj for leaving CloudBees profitable and focused. But the Board didn't bring Moritz in to stay the course," said Sacha Labourey, Co-founder and Board member, CloudBees. "Agentic coding fundamentally changes what enterprises need from us, and CloudBees will change just as radically. Moritz understands what it takes to build software in the agentic era because he has done it, and that changes how he thinks about the governance enterprises require and the developer experience that makes governance something teams choose rather than tolerate. He has the urgency to lead that transformation."

About CloudBees

CloudBees provides governed AI software delivery, giving enterprises full control over how code moves from generation to production.

AI has removed the bottleneck on writing code. The new constraint is governing it. As enterprises adopt agentic coding, software is created faster than most teams can review, secure, and validate it. Without consistent controls, organizations risk shipping code they cannot explain, audit, or trust.

CloudBees solves this problem without forcing teams to replace the tools they already rely on. By connecting fragmented toolchains into a single control plane, CloudBees makes every change, human or AI, visible, auditable, and accountable before it reaches production. At its core is CloudBees Unify, the flexible, AI-powered context and control plane with a governance layer that consistently enforces policies and controls across every tool, team, and workflow.

Founded in 2010, CloudBees is backed by Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, Bridgepoint Capital, HSBC, Golub Capital, Delta-v Capital, Matrix Partners, and Lightspeed Venture Partners.

Visit us at www.cloudbees.com.

Contact:

SutherlandGold for CloudBees

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