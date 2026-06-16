BlackLine Earns Industry Recognitions for AI Innovation and Customer Trust

LOS ANGELES, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL), the Agentic Financial Operations Platform™ for the Office of the CFO, today announced it has received recognition from both the 2026 FinTech Tech Ascension Awards and TrustRadius, underscoring the company’s leadership in transforming financial operations through trusted innovation, AI-powered capabilities, and proven customer success.

BlackLine’s Agentic Financial Operations (AFO) platform, powered by Studio360™ and Verity AI™, was named a winner in the Best AI/ML Powered Solution category at the 2026 FinTech Tech Ascension Awards, which recognizes the organizations and technologies driving innovation and excellence across the global financial technology landscape.

In addition, BlackLine earned four 2026 Top Rated Awards from TrustRadius, based entirely on verified customer reviews and satisfaction ratings. Demonstrating consistent excellence across the financial lifecycle, BlackLine received top honors in the following categories:

Financial Close

Financial Risk Management

Accounts Receivable

Quote to Cash





Together, these recognitions highlight BlackLine’s unique ability to pair industry-leading innovation with proven customer outcomes across the Office of the CFO.

“These awards reflect the two forms of validation that matter most: recognition from industry experts and trust from the customers who rely on our platform every day,” said Owen Ryan, Chief Executive Officer of BlackLine. “As organizations move from AI experimentation to enterprise-wide adoption, they need solutions that combine intelligence with rigorous governance, transparency, and control. Agentic Financial Operations delivers exactly that, empowering finance and accounting teams to operate with greater confidence while unlocking the transformative potential of AI.”

BlackLine introduced Agentic Financial Operations earlier this year to address a growing challenge facing organizations: how to responsibly deploy and scale AI across financial operations while maintaining governance, auditability, and trust. By combining intelligent agents, orchestration capabilities, and a trusted financial data foundation, BlackLine enables finance and accounting teams to automate complex processes, accelerate decision-making, and improve operational performance.

The FinTech Tech Ascension Award recognition specifically highlights BlackLine’s leadership in applying artificial intelligence to solve real-world business challenges for the Office of the CFO. Meanwhile, recognition from TrustRadius reflects the experiences of customers who rely on BlackLine to modernize financial operations, improve accuracy, strengthen governance, and drive operational excellence.

“While these awards validate our current leadership, we are already pioneering what comes next,” Ryan added. “The future of finance goes far beyond basic automation – it is about orchestrating a digital workforce on a single, governed platform. Through the BlackLine Agentic Financial Operations Platform, we are uniting human judgment with AI-powered execution, giving finance leaders the trusted, intelligent partners they need to elevate from transactional management to strategic, value-driving leadership.”

About BlackLine

BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) is the trust infrastructure where finance drives the agentic era with intelligence, integrity, and trust. The BlackLine Agentic Financial Operations Platform™, powered by Studio360 and Verity™ AI, is where the Office of the CFO puts AI to work, governs it at every step, and guarantees its integrity across the work of finance.

By unifying data and embedding AI agents that finance teams direct, BlackLine moves finance and accounting beyond reporting on the business to orchestrating it in real time.

More than 4,300 customers across multiple industries partner with BlackLine to lead their organizations into the future. For more information, visit blackline.com.

Media Contact

Samantha Darilek

VP, Communications

Samantha.darilek@blackline.com