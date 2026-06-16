Blackpoint Cyber Appoints Former CIA Operations Officer to Lead Adversary Pursuit Group

DENVER, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Blackpoint Cyber today announced the appointment of Erin Whitmore as Head of the Adversary Pursuit Group (APG), deepening its commitment to intelligence-led cybersecurity through continued investment in threat research, adversary intelligence, and cyber risk expertise.

Whitmore brings more than 16 years of experience at the intersection of national security, intelligence, and cybersecurity. Prior to joining Blackpoint, she served as a CIA Operations Officer and held intelligence roles supporting the Defense Intelligence Agency, National Geospatial-Intelligence Agency, and the Office of the Director of National Intelligence. She later held executive leadership positions at Aon and CYPFER, where she advised organizations on cyber resilience and strategic risk.

As Head of APG, Whitmore will lead Blackpoint's threat research and intelligence initiatives while serving as the company's voice on the evolving threat landscape. Working closely with Blackpoint's Response Operations Center (B-ROC), she will transform frontline operational insights into actionable intelligence, industry research, and executive guidance for partners and the broader cybersecurity community.

Under Whitmore's leadership, APG will focus on transforming the real-time visibility generated through Blackpoint's MDR platform and Security Operations Center into forward-looking intelligence that helps organizations anticipate and disrupt emerging threats. Her vision is to bridge the gap between what Blackpoint observes across thousands of environments and what defenders need to know, delivering not only indicators and alerts, but the context, analysis, and strategic guidance required to make confident security decisions. Drawing on her intelligence community experience, Whitmore aims to further establish APG as a trusted authority on adversary behavior, cyber risk, and the evolving tactics shaping the future of cybersecurity.

"The adversaries targeting organizations today are sophisticated, well-resourced, and constantly adapting, and the intelligence used to stop them has to be just as dynamic," said Whitmore. "What drew me to Blackpoint is that the APG and B-ROC are built around real-world, human-led operations, not theoretical frameworks. That's a rare foundation, and I'm excited to help push it further."

"Erin brings a unique combination of intelligence expertise, operational leadership, and industry credibility," said Gagan Singh, CEO of Blackpoint Cyber. "She has spent her career helping organizations understand complex threats and navigate uncertainty. As Head of APG, she will ensure our partners have the intelligence and clarity they need to stay ahead of every threat."

Whitmore is a recognized voice in cybersecurity and national security, frequently speaking at industry conferences, executive forums, and leadership events. Her work spans cyber resilience, nation-state threats, ransomware, artificial intelligence, cyber risk governance, and the growing convergence of cybersecurity and geopolitics.

Under Whitmore's leadership, APG will play an increasingly central role in expanding Blackpoint's research, intelligence, and educational initiatives while helping the broader cybersecurity community anticipate emerging risks and make more informed decisions.

About Blackpoint Cyber

Blackpoint Cyber was founded by former NSA cybersecurity experts with one purpose: to win the unfair fight. Blackpoint delivers Managed Detection and Response (MDR) through a 24/7 SOC that combines detection at AI speed with elite human expertise, giving organizations real defense against sophisticated threat actors. Its CompassOne platform unifies identity, endpoint, and cloud into a single context-rich environment, enabling decisive response before attacks escalate. We measure security by threats stopped, not alerts generated.

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