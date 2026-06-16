project44's Real-Time Multi-Modal Visibility Solution Now an SAP Endorsed App Available on SAP Store

CHICAGO, June 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- project44, a three-time SAP Pinnacle Award winner, announced today that its Real-Time Multi-Modal Visibility Data solution is now an SAP endorsed app, available for online purchase on SAP Store. SAP Endorsed Apps are a distinct category of solutions within SAP's partner ecosystem. These apps solve key customer challenges that provide additional value to offer holistic business solutions and bring out the best in every business. The solution further enriches SAP Business Network for Logistics with continuous, real-time carrier signal across FTL, LTL, Ocean, Air, Rail, Drayage, and Parcel, including live positions, predictive ETAs, and port conditions fed directly into SAP Business Network for Logistics. This gives logistics teams a real time picture of what is happening while shipments are in transit.

"The supply chain data graph we've built over a decade is the foundation that makes real decision intelligence possible," said Jett McCandless, Founder and CEO of project44. "This solution brings that context directly into the SAP ecosystem, giving customers continuous, real carrier signal across every mode and geography to get ahead of exceptions before they compound."

SAP Endorsed Apps are premium certified by SAP with added security, in-depth testing and measurements against benchmarks results. project44’s Real-Time Multi-Modal Visibility Data feeds SAP Business Network for Logistics with live carrier data from more than 259,000 pre-connected carriers across 186 countries, processing over 700 million carrier events each day. For organizations running these SAP technologies, the solution helps address the gaps that exist between planned milestones: missing shipment data, unknown carrier positions between events, and limited ability to act on disruptions before they affect downstream operations, so data flows into SAP Business Network for Logistics immediately when new lanes or carriers are added.

“Ecosystem innovations are essential to SAP’s vision and delivery of the Autonomous Enterprise for our customers,” said Darryl Gray, Global Senior Vice President of ISV Partner Management at SAP. “We applaud project44 on achieving SAP-endorsed app status for its project44 Real-Time Multi-Modal Visibility Data solution. Partners like project44 help us deliver a business AI, cloud-first strategy with clean-core-compliant innovations that are proven to provide value while solving key business challenges.”

The project44’s Real-Time Multi-Modal Visibility Data solution is available for digital discovery and purchase at SAP Store, the digital marketplace for solutions from SAP and its partners. SAP Store provides customers with real-time access to more than 2,000 innovative solutions from SAP as well as partner solutions that complement and extend their SAP applications, enabling digital transformation of their business.

About project44

project44 is the Decision Intelligence Platform for the modern supply chain. Its context-based AI transforms fragmented logistics management into unified intelligence, bringing certainty to global supply chain operations. With intelligent transportation management, end-to-end visibility, yard management and last mile solutions, and a preferred carrier network of 267,000 carriers, project44 connects over 1.5 billion shipments annually for over 1,000 leading brands in manufacturing, automotive, retail, life sciences, food and beverage, CPG, and oil, chemical and gas. Learn more at project44.com.

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